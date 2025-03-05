Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes

The cost of smart meters in Karnataka has surged by 400% to 800%, adding financial strain on residents. Prepaid meters are now mandatory for temporary connections, with a minimum ₹100 recharge required. The sharp price hike has raised concerns among electricity consumers across the state.

Karnataka's smart meter prices soar up to 800%, adding to consumer woes vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 10:38 AM IST

In a major blow to electricity consumers in Karnataka, the cost of smart meters has skyrocketed, increasing by 400% to 800%. This steep hike has added to the financial strain on residents already grappling with rising costs.  

As per the revised rates, the price of a single-phase smart meter has surged from ₹950 to ₹4,998, while a two-phase meter has jumped from ₹2,400 to ₹9,000. The biggest impact is on those needing a three-phase meter, with the cost escalating from ₹2,500 to ₹28,000.  

Karnataka faces another burden as KERC approves electricity tariff hike from April 1

Adding to the concerns, the Energy Department has made prepaid meters mandatory for temporary electricity connections. Furthermore, new permanent connections will also require smart meters. In eight districts under BESCOM, smart meters are already compulsory, and there are discussions to extend this model across all Escoms in the state.  

Kannada actress caught with 14.8 kg gold at Bengaluru airport, sent to judicial custody

For prepaid consumers, a minimum recharge of ₹100 is now necessary to keep their power supply active. If there is no balance, the electricity connection will be automatically disconnected. However, there is no cap on the maximum recharge amount. Additionally, the monthly fixed charge will be deducted on the first day of every month, and there is a proposal to reduce this fee.  

This sudden and significant increase in smart meter costs has sparked widespread concern.

