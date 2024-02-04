Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BMTC identifies THESE three key routes to deploy double-decker buses in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is considering reintroducing double-decker buses to address rising passenger loads. Challenges include altered road infrastructure, hindering the deployment of these buses. Despite obstacles, BMTC aims to enhance public transport and has identified three viable routes for double-decker operation.

    BMTC identifies THESE three key routes to deploy double-decker buses in Bengaluru
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    The iconic double-decker buses are paving their way back to Bengaluru, as the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is contemplating their reintroduction to address the escalating passenger load on its routes. With the number of commuters surging daily and buses becoming increasingly overcrowded, the move aims to alleviate congestion and enhance the public transportation experience.

    A senior BMTC official revealed, "We are keen on introducing more double-decker buses to manage the heavy passenger traffic. However, the challenge lies in the fact that most roads are not conducive to double-decker vehicles. Over the past 25 years, the city has witnessed the construction of 42 flyovers and the opening of 28 underpasses, altering the landscape significantly," as reported by TOI.

    Bengaluru's iconic double-decker buses to make a comeback by year-end?

    The official further emphasized the complications posed by existing infrastructure, stating, "There are hundreds of skywalks on busy roads with low-height gantries and other structures. With regular trucks and buses facing challenges in underpasses, deploying double-decker buses on all roads becomes a logistical challenge." The last appearance of double-decker buses on Bengaluru's roads was back in 1997, after which they were phased out due to operational and maintenance issues.

    Despite the hurdles, there has been a revived interest in double-decker buses as part of an initiative to boost public transport in the tech capital, which stands among the top 10 most populous cities globally. In response, BMTC has identified three viable routes for the operation of double-decker buses: Majestic (Kempegowda Bus Stand) to Shivajinagar, Majestic to Attibele, and Vijayanagar to Kalasipalya.

    Bengaluru Traffic Update: Double-decker flyover over Silk Board junction to be ready in six months

    Addressing the limited options available, the official explained, "While we aim to increase the number of double-decker buses to accommodate the heavy rush, the majority of roads are no longer suitable for such vehicles. The city's infrastructure has undergone significant changes in the past 25 years, with the construction of 42 flyovers, 28 underpasses, numerous skywalks, low-height gantries, and other structures."

    The move to reintroduce double-decker buses aligns with the city's commitment to enhancing public transportation options. Despite the challenges posed by modern infrastructure, BMTC is optimistic about the positive impact these iconic buses could have on easing congestion and providing a unique commuting experience for Bengaluru residents.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 5:14 PM IST
