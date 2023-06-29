Bengaluru Traffic Update: Double-decker flyover over Silk Board junction to be ready in six months

The construction of a double-decker flyover at Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru is expected to alleviate traffic congestion within six months. The flyover is being built as part of the metro line project and aims to provide smoother movement for commuters.

Commuters using the Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru, infamous for its traffic, are set to breathe easy as the double-decker road over the metro line built by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is expected to be completed within six months.

The Silk Board junction records the highest congestion of traffic every day. A meme has been built around it, which quotes, 'To succeed in the Bengaluru IT industry, the master code is: to cross the Silk board' Junction. If you visit the junction during peak hours, one understands why it is so infamous, and the need to crack the code is highly impossible.



The Silk Board Junction connects BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Koramangala and E-city flyover. One needs to keep their mobile charged and start watching movies while stuck in the Silk Board Junction. A metro line is being built across the junction to reduce congestion, which connects Bommanahalli and RV Road. Even then, the signals would be required to go green for the vehicles in the intersection.

A double-decker road was proposed for the metro rail, which is currently under completion and will open by the end of this year. The traffic will move towards the flyover built over the Metro line, which connects HSR Layout along the Outer ring road (ORR) with the Jayanagar and Hosur roads.

‘Garden’ city:

This BMRCL project saw over 1,000 trees being reportedly cut for the metro line. The flyover road is one-of-a-kind in Bengaluru, as no such project is currently in the proposal. The metro project has cost garden city Bengaluru over 1000 trees.

Environmentalists have been crying out over this project and pointed out the lapse by BMRCL. The HSR, Kadubeesanahalli, and Central Silk Board areas, once thickly populated with trees and grasslands, have increased in ‘human population’.



The double-decker flyover is under construction on Ragigudda to Silk Board for the ‘Yellow’ line metro (RV road to Bommasandra). “The motorists will be given access to the flyover from the BTM layout to cross over the junction. New ramps are being integrated into the road. This decision was the backdrop of making the motorists move seamlessly across the Outer ring road and Hosur road junction,” said an official of BMRCL.

"We will have to build 105 pillars upto 21-metre in height and provide new infrastructure to the road. We are currently coordinating with the traffic police to divert the traffic while constructing," he added to the statement.