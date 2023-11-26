BMTC boosts metro feeder services in Bengaluru for enhanced connectivity

In a move aimed at enhancing the convenience of metro rail passengers, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced an expansion of its metro feeder bus services. Starting from November 27, additional routes will be introduced, catering to commuters traveling from Shantinagar Traffic Transit Management Centres (TTMC), Swami Vivekananda metro station and Vijayanagar Metro Station.

From Shantinagar TTMC, two new routes have been established, with buses traversing Lalbagh Main Road, Mahila Seva Samaj, KR Market, and Corporation before returning to Shantinagar TTMC.

The initial bus departs at 6.20 am and the last at 9.05 pm.

Another route will take passengers through Poornima Theatre, KR Market, Mahila Seva Samaj, Lalbagh Main Road, and back to Shantinagar TTMC. Stops will be strategically placed at metro stations along these routes to facilitate seamless connectivity.

The initial bus departs at 6.35 am and the last at 8.40 pm.

Additionally, a feeder bus departing from Swami Vivekananda Metro Station on Old Madras Road will cover BEML Gate, Malleshpalya, Basavanagar, and Rameshnagar. Meanwhile, the route from Vijayanagar Metro Station will connect Basaveshwar Nagar Bus Stand, Kamalanagar Market and Shankarnag Bus Stand.

The initial bus departing from SV Metro Station is set for 5:55 am, while the last one is scheduled at 10 pm. Conversely, for the return journey, the first bus is at 5:30 am, and the final one is at 9:05 pm.

BMTC's initiative to expand metro feeder services comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the commuting experience for passengers. Earlier, the corporation introduced new bus services on various routes, catering to Electronic City, Ulla Upanagar-Yashwantpur TTMC, KRpura-Bengaluru, and Shivajinagar Bus Stand-Yalahanka 5th stage via Nice Road.

Furthermore, BMTC has responded to parking challenges faced by Namma Metro passengers by announcing plans to increase parking capacity at eight stations along the purple route. In response to numerous complaints about insufficient parking space, tenders have been invited for the expansion and creation of new parking facilities at Mysore Road, Mantri Mall Station, Sitaramapalya, Nallurahalli, Sathyasai Baba, Kadugodi Tree Park, Benniganahalli, and Challaghatta Station.



A total of 8,956 square meters will be dedicated to parking facilities across these stations, accommodating 2069 bikes, 150 cars, and 10 cycles at each location. This strategic move by the Bengaluru Metro Corporation is expected to alleviate parking concerns for Namma Metro passengers and contribute to an overall improved commuting experience.