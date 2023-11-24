Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains

    BMRCL permits movie and serial shootings in Bengaluru Metro, introducing guidelines to ensure minimal disruption and passenger safety. Kannada films offered a discount on the Rs 6 lakh per day fee, with clear timelines for shoot completion and stringent security measures. Productions in other languages require permission within fifty days, maintaining adherence to specified rules.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Following the footsteps of Chennai and Delhi, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has given the green light for shooting movies and serials within the metro premises. This decision allows the Kannada film industry to showcase the city's metro in their productions, a space previously dominated by Tollywood and Bollywood.

    The Kannada film fraternity had long been urging for this opportunity, which had previously been unavailable. However, BMRCL has now granted permission for movie shooting, accompanied by a set of guidelines.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL imposes Rs 500 fine to beggar found begging inside Namma Metro

    Among the established rules, the paramount directive insists on not disturbing passengers during the shooting process. Productions are encouraged to be cautious while filming in trains and stations, ensuring minimal disruption and no damage. Security remains a priority, mandating film crews to safeguard themselves and commuters during shoots. The corporation has also called for the deployment of additional police and home guards to ensure adequate security.

    Moreover, a fee structure has been set, requiring Rs 6 lakh per day for shooting in metro stations and trains. However, Kannada movies are offered a 25% discount on this fee. To streamline the process, Kannada movies must complete their shoot within a month, while movies in other languages need to secure permission within fifty days. Film and serial teams keen on shooting within the metro premises can now apply to BMRCL, provided they adhere to these stipulated rules and guidelines.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
