BMRCL halts metro service between Nagasandra to Peenya industry; Commuters frustrated at long queues (WATCH)

Bengaluru’s metro commuters are experiencing significant disruptions as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) halts services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra for signalling tests between the extended line from Madavara to Nagasandra. The suspension, effective from today, is causing frustration among passengers, especially at the Peenya industry metro station where overcrowding and limited access have led to long queues.

This disruption will continue on August 20, 23, and 30, with additional service shutdowns planned for September 6 and 11. As part of the testing, metro services between Peenya and Nagasandra will be affected, and there will be adjustments to the Green Line Metro train schedules.



In response to the disruptions, Peenya metro station has seen a surge in passenger numbers. Many commuters have expressed their frustration on social media, particularly regarding the fact that only one gate has been open at the station. Passengers have reported waiting for hours to enter the station, exacerbating their difficulties.



Staff at the station have been managing the crowd, but the inadequacy of the single gate has been a major point of contention.

BMRCL has responded to the situation by indicating that adjustments to train services will be made. On August 24, the last train will depart at 10:00 pm instead of the usual 11:05 pm, and on August 25, services will begin later at 7:00 am instead of 5:00 am. On the same day, the last train from Peenya Industry to Silk Institute will leave at 11:12 pm, and the first train will start at 6:00 am rather than 5:00 am. The purple route remains unaffected by these changes.

