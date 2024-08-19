Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Service disruption along Green Line metro from tomorrow due to signalling tests; Read on

    Bengaluru Metro's Green Line will face service disruptions due to signalling tests. On August 20, 23, 30, and September 6, 11, the route between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra will be closed. Adjustments include earlier last trains on August 24 and delayed first trains on August 25. The Purple Line remains unaffected.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced significant service disruptions along Namma Metro’s Green Line due to ongoing signalling tests for the extended route. Starting tomorrow, there will be variations in service between Nagasandra and Madavara. Commuters using this route should be aware of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.

    Metro service will be suspended on these days between Peenya industry and Nagasandra stations: 
    - August 20, 23, and 30
    - September 6 and 11

    Train Service Adjustments
    - August 24 The last train service from Nagasandra Metro Station towards Peenya Industry will depart at 10:00 PM, instead of the usual 11:05 PM.
    - August 25 The first train service will start at 6:00 AM, delayed by an hour from the usual 5:00 AM.

    For the route from Peenya Industry towards Silk Institute Metro Station:
    - August 24: The last train service will leave at 11:12 PM.
    - August 25: The first train will begin its service at 6:00 AM, instead of the usual 5:00 AM.

    BMRCL clarified that there will be no changes to the Purple Line services, which will continue to operate as scheduled. Commuters are advised to take note of these changes and adjust their travel plans accordingly. The BMRCL has issued a press release urging the public to stay informed about the disruptions and plan their commute.

