Suhas Shetty, a key suspect in the Fazil murder case, was brutally attacked and killed by assailants with machetes and swords in Mangaluru. The incident, captured on camera, has sparked tension in the area, and authorities are investigating.

Mangaluru: A group of assailants brutally murdered Hindu activist Suhas Shetty using machetes and swords in Mangaluru's Bajpe Kinnipadavu area on Thursday night (May 1, 2025), triggering significant tension across the Dakshina Kannada district. Suhas Shetty, a key accused in the 2022 Suratkal Fazil murder case and a former member of the Bajrang Dal’s cow protection wing, was allegedly targeted in a pre-planned attack believed to be retaliation for Fazil’s murder.

What happened?

Suhas Shetty was travelling with friends in an Innova car on Thursday night when a fish transport tempo and a Swift car (registration number KA19MK1501) began following them. Near Kinnipadavu, the tempo deliberately rammed into the Innova, forcing it to crash into a roadside salon. Immediately after the collision, assailants emerged from the Swift car and attacked Suhas with machetes and swords. He sustained grievous injuries to his head, hands, legs, and body and succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

Gruesome attack captured on camera

Local residents captured the horrific incident on mobile phones, and exclusive footage has been obtained by Asianet Suvarna News. The attackers fled the scene in the Swift car, abandoning the machetes and swords used in the assault. Bajpe police responded promptly, seizing both the Swift car (KA19MK1501) and the Bolero goods tempo (KA20AB2459) used in the attack.

Disclaimer: The video below contains disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Vehicle Owners Identified

Police have traced the ownership of the seized vehicles. The Swift car is registered to Ashraf, while the Bolero goods tempo belongs to Ismail Abdulla Rehman. Bajpe police are actively searching for both individuals and have contacted the Mangaluru and Udupi RTO offices to gather further details.

The murder has heightened tensions in Mangaluru city. BJP MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Dr. Bharat Shetty, and former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the hospital and strongly condemned the killing.