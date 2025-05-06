BJP MP Brijesh Chowta criticised Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara for allegedly protecting those involved in the Suhas Shetty murder case. He accused the government of avoiding an NIA probe to hide ties with PFI and anti-national elements.

Mangaluru : Amid chaos over the murder of Suhas Shetty, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijesh Chowta hit out at Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, accusing him of handing out "clean chits" to those who are allegedly involved in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sends Parameshwara to protect "his partners in crime", those who have extended support to Congress, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is allegedly known as the political arm of the banned PFI.

"Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara seems to be like a clean chit minister. It looks like CM Siddaramaiah, wherever required, to protect his partners in crime and the elements that have supported Congress, PFI, and SDPI, sends Parameshwara to give clean chit to such elements. Parameshwara came to Mangaluru in a hurry and failed to hold a meeting with any elected or civil society representatives," Chowta told ANI.

His remarks come after Parameshwara refused to entertain the demand to transfer the murder case of Suhas Shetty to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stating that the government was probing the matter well.

Levelling serious allegations against Congress in Karnataka, Chowta said that the state government was rejecting an NIA probe while fearing their nexus with PFI and "anti-national elements" would get exposed.

"We don't have any hopes with the state government and its police. This is why Congress is rejecting an NIA investigation. They fear that their nexus with SDPI, PFI and anti-national elements will get exposed," he said.

"He (Parameshwara) has conducted a meeting with a few Muslim leaders and said that the Suhas Shetty murder case will not be handed over to the NIA. What is Congress afraid of? Are they afraid that their nexus with PFI and SDPI will be exposed through NIA? Is this their fear?" the BJP leader added.

The BJP in Karnataka has been demanding an NIA probe into the Suhas Shetty murder, who was reportedly associated with Bajrang Dal, and the main accused in the 2022 Mohammed Fazil murder case.

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Shetty also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah making a similar demand the murder case.

"In the past, the NIA had successfully uncovered PFI's role in such targeted killings and there is growing suspicion that similar forces might be involved in this case too. In view of this, I strongly urge the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer the investigation of Suhas Shetty's murder to the NIA. A central agency inquiry will ensure a fair, transparent and thorough investigation and help bring those responsible to justice, " read the letter.

On Saturday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas Shetty murder case. He said the state government planned to form an anti-communal task force to ensure action against those who indulge in communal activities.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara said that the police have managed to deter the escalation of communal tension in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which he suggested are known for drawing the nation's attention due to incidents rooted in communal tensions.

"Around eight people involved in the murder of Suhas Shetty have been arrested. For many years, the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have drawn the attention of the state and the nation due to incidents rooted in communal tensions. This time, too, after the incident, it was feared that communal tensions would resurface, but the police did not allow that to happen," Parameshwara told reporters in a press conference.

Suhas Shetty was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on May 1, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner.