The murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty is linked to a revenge plot stemming from a 2022 killing. Abdul Safwan and Adil Mehroof orchestrated Shetty’s death, seeking vengeance for past grievances and a brother’s murder, with financial backing.

Mangaluru: In a major breakthrough in the murder case of Hindutva activist and rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty, police have arrested eight individuals and uncovered a chilling revenge plot tied to a previous murder case. Investigations reveal that the murder was orchestrated by Abdul Safwan, who sought to avenge a past assault, and was supported financially and logistically by Adil Mehroof, the brother of Fazil, who was killed in 2022, with Shetty named as an accused.

According to City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, personal enmity and a desire to settle old scores were the primary motives behind the killing. In 2023, Safwan was reportedly assaulted by Shetty's associates and continued to face threats, prompting him to plan Shetty's murder.

Adil Mehroof, whose brother Fazil was murdered in 2022, allegedly agreed to finance the operation with ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh, which was paid upfront, to eliminate Shetty. The police have confirmed that the group were not linked to any organised gang but acted out of personal vendettas.

The eight arrested have been identified as Abdul Safwan (29), Niyaz (25), Mohammed Musammir (32), Kalandar Shafi (29), Adil Mehroof (27), Mohammed Rizwan (28), Nagaraj M (20), and Ranjith (19).

On May 1, the accused tracked Suhas Shetty's movement and intercepted his SUV using a white car and a pickup truck near Kinnipadavu Junction in Bajpe. They reportedly opened fire and then brutally attacked Shetty with lethal weapons. He later succumbed to his injuries at AJ Hospital.

The police have seized the vehicles and weapons used in the attack. The identities of the car and pickup owners have also been verified. CCTV footage showing individuals in burqas near the scene led investigators to Niyaz’s family members, who were present at the location.

Commissioner Agrawal said the arrests were made based on forensic analysis of viral videos from the crime scene, combined with other digital and on-ground evidence. The case has once again highlighted the growing concern over revenge killings and the need for proactive law enforcement in the region.