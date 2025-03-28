Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police hunt for missing husband

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: The body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was discovered inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima.

Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, 36. The couple resided within the Hulimavu police station limits. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The body was found in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru

DCP South-east Bengaluru said, "The body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was found near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru. She was the wife of Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar (36 years). Her body was found in a suitcase. The husband and wife were living within Hulimavu police station limits. Both belonged to Maharashtra. The body has been sent for post-mortem."

The police have launched an investigation into the case. They are also working to locate the woman's husband, who is currently untraceable. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Karnataka: Bengaluru realtor murdered by wife and mother-in-law after months of harassment

Latest Videos