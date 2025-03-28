user
user icon

Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police hunt for missing husband

The body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru. She was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, and the couple lived in the Hulimavu police station limits.

Bengaluru: Body of Maharashtra woman found in suitcase, police hunt for missing husband anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 28, 2025, 7:57 AM IST

Bengaluru: The body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was discovered inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima.

Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, 36. The couple resided within the Hulimavu police station limits. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The body was found in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru

DCP South-east Bengaluru said, "The body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was found near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru. She was the wife of Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar (36 years). Her body was found in a suitcase. The husband and wife were living within Hulimavu police station limits. Both belonged to Maharashtra. The body has been sent for post-mortem."

The police have launched an investigation into the case. They are also working to locate the woman's husband, who is currently untraceable. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Karnataka: Bengaluru realtor murdered by wife and mother-in-law after months of harassment

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Milk Federation justifies nandini milk curd price hike, 'will directly benefit farmers' anr

Karnataka Milk Federation justifies price hike, 'will directly benefit farmers'

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike ddr

Nandini milk price up by Rs 9 in 20 months; CM Siddaramaiah justifies latest Rs 4 hike

BREAKING: Karnataka milk prices hiked by Rs 4 per litre, to be effective from April 1 shk

Karnataka milk prices hiked by Rs 4 per litre, to be effective from April 1

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao bail rejected by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Gold smuggling scandal: Is Gaurav Gupta's delayed report a lifeline for Ranya Rao opinion snt

Gold smuggling scandal: Is Gaurav Gupta's delayed report a lifeline for Ranya Rao? | Opinion

Recent Stories

Kathua encounter: multiple policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report anr

Kathua encounter: Three policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub snt

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies anr

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies

Kottayam nursing College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details anr

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon