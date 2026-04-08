A social media video showing a man standing motionless near Bengaluru's Nitte College has sparked fears of a "zombie drug" like Xylazine in the city. The unconfirmed claim, which follows a similar incident in Chandigarh, has ignited online discussions about substance abuse, though officials have not verified the cause.

A social media post asserting the existence of a deadly sedative-linked drug in Bengaluru has sparked anxiety, following the release of a video showing a guy standing still and bewildered near Bagalur, close to Nitte College. The video, published on X, shows the guy standing still in one posture with minimal observable response to his environment, raising questions about his condition. The tweet accompanying the video described the situation as concerning, warning that a "zombie drug" had invaded the city.

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It read: “Disturbing! The deadly ‘Zombie Drug’ (Xylazine-laced substance) that turns users into motionless, trance-like zombies has now entered Bengaluru. Alarming reports emerging from Baglur near Nitte College. Parents, youth & police stay extremely alert! This is a serious warning for our city. Bengaluru is becoming Udta Bengaluru. Wake up before it’s too late!”

There has been no formal confirmation from officials attributing the occurrence to a particular chemical. The man's identify and the circumstances surrounding his illness were likewise unknown at the time of writing.

The Bengaluru video garnered popularity just days after a related video from Chandigarh received extensive attention online. In that occasion, a delivery worker was allegedly noticed standing motionless in Sector 33B for a lengthy amount of time, seeming unresponsive.

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According to accounts circulating online, the man remained in the same position for nearly two hours near a parked vehicle before police arrived and took him for medical assessment. The actual cause of his condition has yet to be determined, and no official statement has been issued to confirm the incidence. The Chandigarh video sparked curiosity among social media users, with some attributing the actions to possible drug-related consequences. However, these assertions remain unsubstantiated.

Social Media Reacts

Both movies have sparked a discussion on substance abuse and public health dangers. One user expressed concern, writing, "This is scary."

A user remarked, "This is why we need transformative programs like vipasana in schools, colleges, prisons, else humanity, conscience will die. This guy with this kind of influence will be susceptible to do high crimes. Multiple times I have raised about pubs, bars coming in the premises of schools, colleges and residential areas. But heard back a sarcasm. We are sinking!"

"Better we don’t allow our kids have any friends . Staying alone is better than having bad company," a user commented.