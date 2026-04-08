A video of a Bengaluru auto driver, Vivek Jack, enjoying the Bengali song 'Paglu Thoda Sa Karle Romance' with his passenger, Ayushi Sanyal, has gone viral. This heartwarming interaction, along with a second clip of them dancing to a Justin Bieber song, highlights a positive side to the city's commuter culture, countering common negative narratives.

Sometimes all it takes is a song to shift the tone of a whole city's story. Ayushi Sanyal uploaded a video of a Bengaluru car driver rocking to a Bengali melody, which is becoming viral online. Ayushi, a Bengali woman staying in Bengaluru for employment, posted the video to Instagram. In the video, the driver, named as Vivek Jack, can be seen dancing to the upbeat music Paglu Thoda Sa Karle Romance, which was originally featured in the Bengali film Paglu starring Dev and Koel Mallick.

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As the music plays in the background, Vivek nods, mouthing parts of the lyrics and swaying to the beat, clearly enjoying the moment just as much as his passenger does. At a time when internet debates frequently emphasise tension between commuters and auto drivers in the city, particularly due to language issues, this video shows a more positive side of the city's auto drivers.

To add to the pleasure, another video of Ayushi and Vivek has been spreading on X (previously Twitter), in which the two can be seen dancing together to Justin Bieber's Baby. The transition from Bengali movie music to worldwide pop highlights their comfortable friendship.

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Together, these moments have struck a chord with viewers, reminding many that sometimes all it takes is a good song to transform an average commute into something unforgettable.