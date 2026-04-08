A viral video captures a heated argument between a tourist from Haryana and police in Rishikesh after she was allegedly found consuming alcohol near the Ganga River. The woman claimed tourists support the local economy, while police enforced regulations for the holy site, sparking widespread online debate.

A video of an argument between a tourist and police in Rishikesh has gone viral online, after the woman was supposedly detained for consuming alcohol near the Ganga River. According to images circulating on X, the woman, who is said to be from Haryana, is seen clashing with police officers who object to drinking in the area. During the conversation, she claimed that local lives are greatly reliant on tourism and warned that travellers were being unfairly targeted.

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However, police officers stated that alcohol consumption prohibitions are implemented in some riverside zones due to religious sensitivity and municipal legislation. Officers in the video can be heard repeatedly stating that the site is sacrosanct and that such actions are not tolerated.

The incident quickly deteriorated as witnesses gathered, with the debate growing increasingly heated before the woman's husband interfered and escorted her away from the scene, thereby ending the dispute.

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Rishikesh has strong restrictions that ban alcohol and non-vegetarian meals in designated holy places. Authorities regularly inspect ghats and riverbanks to preserve the town's spiritual character and avoid pollution of the Ganga River.

Social Media Reactions

The video sparked a flurry of replies on X, with individuals expressing varying opinions on the occurrence.

One person critiqued the woman's actions, stating, "This intoxication is not caused by alcohol. This is the intoxication of wealth and power. They believe they can get away with anything. The law has restrictions; the divine does not require any laws. When the divine hits, the ground will fall beneath your feet. Beware."

Another comment questioned visitors' supposed entitlement: "Why do they believe they are performing charity for people? Hilly locations are already overloaded; these sorts of people should be prohibited from approaching sacred sites."

A third user wrote: “Wow! A tourist's wallet apparently purchases not just local services, but also immunity from basic civic responsibilities.”

Another person commented: "End the nonsense that 'if we don't come, you won't have food.'" Stop being entitled. You didn't get a call; you chose to come. This is someone's house, not something you purchased for a few money."

Calls for stricter enforcement were also evident. “Either check them thoroughly, register belongings, or ban such tourists completely. These behaviours are dangerous,” one comment stated.