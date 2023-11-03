Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru Yellow Line metro nears completion, MP hints March 2024 launch

    Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line is set to start operating in February 2024, with most of the civil work completed. The 18.8-kilometer line will connect Jayanagar Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road to Bommasandra. The completion of the Electronic City Yellow Line is expected by March 2024, contingent on timely train deliveries from China. MP Tejaswi Surya is actively addressing challenges, including rolling stock availability and software delays.

    Bengaluru Yellow Line metro nears completion, MP hints March 2024 launch vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line is on track to begin operations in February 2024, with 15 out of 16 centres already completing 95% of the civil work. The 18.8-kilometer Yellow Line will connect Jayanagar Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road to Bommasandra, featuring 16 stops along the route. 

    The completion of the Electronic City Yellow Line Metro is expected by March 2024, pending the timely arrival of metro trains from China. A total of 216 coaches are prepared for this phase, with 126 coaches designated for the purple and green metro lines. For the Yellow Line, 12 trains comprising six coaches each will be deployed, with 90 coaches reserved for this route.

    Namma Metro Yellow line update: MP Tejasvi Surya visits Kolkata factory to ensure timely delivery of coaches

    CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, a Chinese firm in collaboration with Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, is manufacturing the coaches for Bengaluru Metro. Specifically for the Yellow Line, CRRC will produce and dispatch two 12-coach trains, while Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd will manufacture an additional five. BMRCL officials have already visited CRRC's factory unit in China to monitor the progress of the trains.

    BMRCL is also gearing up for the operation of driverless metro services on the route from RV Road to Bommasandra, with the implementation of a Communication-Based Train Control Signaling System under the second phase of the project, enabling centralized train traffic management from a control room.
    While Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya has hinted at a February 2024 launch for the Yellow Line, potential challenges remain. The availability of rolling stock and delays in the delivery of the Train Control Management System (TCMS) software could affect the project's progress.

    Bengaluru: Yellow line metro to get driverless metro train?

    To address these challenges, MP Tejaswi Surya has been actively involved, ensuring the project stays on schedule. He mentioned that a promise was received from CRRC to provide bogies by January, and BMRCL officials had productive interactions with the CRRC team in Beijing. 

    Surya also inspected the works at the Titagarh Rail Systems factory in Kolkata and discussed Customs and Visa-related matters with Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. It was assured that the Titagarh team would adhere to the schedule. Another challenge related to the TCMS software, initially scheduled for June 2024, was also discussed, and it is now expected to be available by January 2024.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    15 LPA isn't enough? Bengaluru man's quest for bigger earnings vkp

    15 LPA isn't enough? Bengaluru man's quest for bigger earnings

    Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar faction: Intensifying political turbulence in Karnataka

    Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar faction: Intensifying political turbulence in Karnataka

    Karnataka: MLA KM Uday emphasises his support towards DK Shivakumar in case of CM change becomes necessary vkp

    Karnataka: MLA KM Uday emphasises his support towards DK Shivakumar in case of CM change becomes necessary

    Cobra bites young man 12 days after teasing, reinforcing serpent's revenge myth; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Cobra bites young man 12 days after teasing, reinforcing serpent's revenge myth; check details

    Onion prices in Karnataka likely to ease as supply soars in market vkp

    Onion prices in Karnataka likely to ease as supply soars in market

    Recent Stories

    When in Bahulashtami? Know the date and rituals to be followed anr

    When in Bahulashtami? Know the date and rituals to be followed

    Is Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan's Mumbai apartment Rs 15.75 crores? Read this RBA

    Is Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara Haasan's Mumbai apartment Rs 15.75 crores? Read this

    Telangana Election 2023 YS Sharmila wont contest polls pledges full support to Congress gcw

    Telangana Election 2023: YS Sharmila won't contest polls, pledges full support to Congress

    15 LPA isn't enough? Bengaluru man's quest for bigger earnings vkp

    15 LPA isn't enough? Bengaluru man's quest for bigger earnings

    I can only speak out, but Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan speaks out on raging Gaza conflict snt

    'I can only speak out, but...': Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan speaks out on raging Gaza conflict

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon