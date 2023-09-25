Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details

    Bengaluru is hosting the 'World Coffee Conference-23' from September 25 to 28, with 40,000 registered attendees from 80 countries, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) interactions. The conference is a rare opportunity for India and is organized by the International Coffee Organization (ICO).

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    The 'World Coffee Conference-23' is all set to happen in our city from September 25 to 28. Surprisingly, a whopping 40,000 people have signed up to be a part of it. K.G. Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary of the Coffee Board of India talked about how crucial it is that Bengaluru gets to host this event. It's like a once-in-a-lifetime chance for India. The International Coffee Organization (ICO), which includes 70 countries that deal with coffee. 

    This event will be held over the course of four days, and it's strictly for businesses to connect and work together (B2B). Only folks who have registered can attend the conference. Dr KG Jagadish, who runs the show at the Indian Coffee Board, shared that there are over 2,400 people coming from 80 different countries. They'll have 117 speakers and 208 exhibitors.

    At a press meet, Dr. Jagadish said that this conference comes around once every five years, and it's the first time Bengaluru has gotten an opportunity to host the conference. Piyush Goyal, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, will inaugurate the ceremony.

    This time they have added a 'Coffee Museum' right next to the conference. It's like a place where they show you how coffee goes from being a plant to that magical powder we all love. They've got models of plants, trees, and even animals you find in the Western Ghats, where most of our coffee grows. 

    If you want to be part of the conference, you need to have a pass. They can be availed at places like Cafe Coffee Day, Levista, Barista, and more. If that doesn’t work, you can get a pass by going to the website https://wccindia2023.com/  and for Rs 1,000.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
