Lifestyle
MTR is renowned for its traditional dosas, idlis, and filter coffee. The nostalgic ambiance and consistent quality have made it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
Another iconic spot, Vidyarthi Bhavan is famous for its mouthwatering masala dosas and classic filter coffee. Its vintage charm and authentic taste continue to attract crowds.
CTR is celebrated for its buttery benne dosas, an indulgent treat for dosa enthusiasts. The old-world charm and consistent taste have made it a beloved destination for breakfast.
It offers a blend of South Indian flavors with a contemporary twist. From flavorful rasam rice to unique dosa varieties, this eatery adds a modern touch to traditional favorites.
From soft idlis to crispy dosas, cafe ensures that all cuisines are prepared on-the-go and served hot to customers using the best and fresh high-quality ingredients.
Halli Mane delivers a taste of traditional Karnataka cuisine, with dishes like bisibelebath and ragi mudde. The homely atmosphere and authentic dishes make it a hidden gem.
Numerous darshini-style eateries, such as SLV, Adiga's, and Central Tiffin Room (CTR), serve up a variety of South Indian dishes that cater to different preferences and budgets.