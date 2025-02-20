Bengaluru woman texts doctor on WhatsApp, asks for pills to kill mother-in-law, later claims suicide intent

A Bengaluru-based doctor was left shocked after he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman requesting medication to kill her mother-in-law.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 10:04 AM IST

A Bengaluru-based doctor was left shocked after he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman requesting medication to kill her mother-in-law. Dr. Sunil Kumar, a physician from Sanjay Nagar, received a text from a woman in Kannada, asking if he would scold her for what she was about to request. When he urged her to speak, she shockingly asked him to prescribe tablets that could kill her 70-year-old mother-in-law, whom she accused of harassment.

Outraged, Dr. Kumar immediately responded, asserting that doctors are meant to save lives, and not take them. The woman then hastily deleted all the messages. However, Dr. Kumar had already taken screenshots of the conversation.

The doctor approached the police on Tuesday, urging them to track down the woman and take necessary action. "This is shocking; it also pains me to see in what time we are living. A woman seeking a doctor's help to kill her mother-in-law with tablets. I clearly told her that doctors are here to save lives, not take them. When I said so, she deleted the messages. However, I saved the screenshots and handed them over to the police," he told the media.

The Sanjay Nagar police managed to trace the woman by Wednesday evening and summoned her for questioning. She arrived at the station with her husband, a driver, and confessed that she never intended to harm her mother-in-law. Instead, she wanted to end her own life.

"If I had asked the doctor for tablets to kill myself, he would have definitely refused. So I asked in a different way. If he had prescribed tablets, I would have taken them and died by suicide," the 40-year-old homemaker admitted to the police.

Police are now working on providing the woman with appropriate counseling and support.

