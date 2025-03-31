Lifestyle
Every look of Mouni Roy is amazing. If you also have a slim face like Mouni, then you can try her hairstyles. Like she has made a high bun by taking out two flicks.
You can also try this look of Mouni Roy. She has kept her hair open by doing soft curls. She has applied hair accessories by wearing a floral maang tika and floral earrings.
Straight hair looks very beautiful on a slim face. Part your hair in the center and straighten it and leave it open like this.
To enhance your face on lehenga or traditional outfit, make a side braid like this. Apply gota patti lace on top of it and apply paranda and get a completely traditional hairstyle.
Like Mouni, you can also make a messy bun in your hair and adopt a very stylish look by applying a black and white colored bow style clip with it.
If your hair is wavy, then part your hair in the center and make a pleated braid on one side. Give it a messy look and put a floral design clip at the bottom.
If you have long hair, then make a low ponytail like this. Give it a balloon effect by applying rubber bands in between and if you want, apply gota patti paranda at the bottom.
