Lifestyle

Slim Face? Try Mouni Roy's 8 Hairstyles for a Fuller Look

Copy Mouni Roy's Hairstyles for a Stylish and Confident Look

Every look of Mouni Roy is amazing. If you also have a slim face like Mouni, then you can try her hairstyles. Like she has made a high bun by taking out two flicks.

Elegant Floral Hairstyle for a Touch of Feminine Charm and Grace

You can also try this look of Mouni Roy. She has kept her hair open by doing soft curls. She has applied hair accessories by wearing a floral maang tika and floral earrings.

Sleek and Chic: Straight Hair for a Slim Face, Effortlessly Stylish

Straight hair looks very beautiful on a slim face. Part your hair in the center and straighten it and leave it open like this.

Traditional Gota Patti Braid: Perfect for Lehengas and Ethnic Outfits

To enhance your face on lehenga or traditional outfit, make a side braid like this. Apply gota patti lace on top of it and apply paranda and get a completely traditional hairstyle.

Effortless Style: Messy Bun with Hair Clip for a Chic and Playful Look

Like Mouni, you can also make a messy bun in your hair and adopt a very stylish look by applying a black and white colored bow style clip with it.

Retro Hairstyle: Embrace Vintage Glamour with a Modern Twist Today

If your hair is wavy, then part your hair in the center and make a pleated braid on one side. Give it a messy look and put a floral design clip at the bottom.

Balloon Style Braid: Add Volume and Texture to Long Hair Effortlessly

If you have long hair, then make a low ponytail like this. Give it a balloon effect by applying rubber bands in between and if you want, apply gota patti paranda at the bottom.

