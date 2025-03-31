Lifestyle
If you have long hair, you can create a long braid like Aamna Sharif and add a paranda. Whether it's a saree or a lehenga, a braid style will enhance long hair.
If you want to style your hair with a western dress, you can create a messy hairstyle. It is very simple to make.
If you don't have much time to style your hair, just make a ponytail, which will be ready in minutes.
Ribbon hairstyles are not just for kids, ribbons look beautiful on adults too. You must have a black ribbon, with which you can create a half ponytail.
If you have short hair, be sure to keep bangs in the front. Light bangs hairstyles will look beautiful in a western look.
Apply gel and lightly curl long hair. It is very easy to create such a hairstyle and a beautiful look appears in minutes.
Slim Face? Try Mouni Roy's 8 Flattering Hairstyles
Sugar-Free Sheer Khurma Recipe: Delicious Eid Treat!
Long Lasting Summer Makeup Tips and Tricks to Prevent Melting
Baby Girl Born in Navratri? Unique Names Inspired by Goddess Durga