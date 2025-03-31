user
Trump "angry, pissed off" with Putin's actions, says end Ukraine war or face tariffs on Russian oil

Trump stated he's "pissed off" with Putin's actions and may impose additional tariffs on Russian oil if if Putin doesn't cooperate in ongoing negotiations to end his war in Ukraine.

ANI |Published: Mar 31, 2025, 12:16 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin: cooperate on ending the Ukraine war or face additional tariffs on Russian oil, CNN reported.

In a phone interview with the NBC news, Trump stated he's "pissed off" with Putin's actions and may impose additional tariffs on Russian oil if if Putin doesn't cooperate in ongoing negotiations to end his war in Ukraine.

"I was very angry -- pissed off -- when Putin started getting into Zelensky's credibility, because that's not going in the right location, you understand?" Trump said in the interview with "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker.

"But new leadership means you're not gonna have a deal for a long time, right?" Trump said. Trump further warned that a failure to reach a deal could result in significant consequences, including secondary tariffs on Russian oil, as per CNN.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault -- which it might not be -- but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," he said.

When asked if he'd speak with Putin this week, Trump said yes, but only if Putin "does the right thing," adding that he told Welker that Putin is aware he is angry.

Trump "pissed off" at Putin, wants to bomb Iran

During the interview, he also sent a striking warning to Iran, stating that if the Islamic Republic fails to reach an agreement with the United States over its nuclear program, it will face severe consequences, including 'possible bombings' and secondary tariffs.

Further, Trump also mentioned Iran and sent a striking warning to Iran of possible bombings and secondary tariffs if the Islamic Republic does not reach an agreement with the United States over its nuclear program.

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump said.

Iran's president responded by rejecting negotiations with the US, marking Tehran's first response to a letter Trump sent to the country's supreme leader. Trump also mentioned the possibility of reimposing economic pressure, similar to his past actions.

"There's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago," Trump told "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker.

During his first term, Trump pulled the US out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, a pact that imposed strict limitations on Tehran's contentious nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. 

