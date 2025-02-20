Congress' Alka Lamba shares nostalgic photo from 1995 DUSU days with Rekha Gupta, SEE viral pic

The photo, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Congress leader Alka Lamba, shows the two leaders taking oath together as office bearers of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

Congress' Alka Lamba shares nostalgic photo from 1995 DUSU days with Rekha Gupta, SEE viral pic shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 8:50 AM IST

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday extended best wishes and congratulated newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and hoped that the party under her leadership would fulfil their promises, especially of cleaning Yamuna and ensure women's safety to the people.

Sharing a memorable picture of herself and Rekha Gupta, Alka Lamba posted, "This memorable photo from 1995 - when Rekha Gupta and I took oath together. I won the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Adhyaksh post from NSUI and Rekha won the MahaSachiv post from ABVP. Congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta."

"Congratulations to Delhi for getting its fourth woman Chief Minister and we #dillii hope that #maaN Yamuna will be clean and daughters safe," read her post.

Also read: Rekha Gupta named Delhi CM; Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi offer support, seek fulfillment of BJP’s promises

Alka Lamba won the DUSU elections in 1995 and became its president from NSUI and Rekha Gupta was elected as general secretary from ABVP in the same year. Ms Gupta was elected the President of the Delhi University Students' Union in 1996.

BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who was elected Delhi CM by the party's newly elected MLAs on Wednesday, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and staked a claim to form a government in the national capital. Rekha Gupta will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow at a function in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party and said she would work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she said in a post on X.

"I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you," she told media persons.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, defeated AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of over 29,000 votes.

Also read: Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today; Grand celebrations planned at Ramlila Maidan

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

A Miracle and New Chapter, says Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta ahead of oath taking ceremony; WATCH anr

A Miracle and New Chapter, says Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta ahead of oath taking ceremony; WATCH

Give the Al-Ameen Salute: Jammu Kashmir medical student accuses seniors of ragging at Karnataka college; 5 arrested anr

Give the Al-Ameen Salute: J-K medical student accuses seniors of ragging at Karnataka college; 5 arrested

Kerala: Daring 6 point 5-hour rescue mission saves tiger from well in Palakkad's Nelliampathy anr

Kerala: Daring 6.5-hour rescue mission saves tiger from well in Palakkad's Nelliampathy

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today february 20 2025; Grand celebrations planned at Ramlila Maidan anr

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today; Grand celebrations planned at Ramlila Maidan

Rekha gupta named Delhi CM, arvind kejriwal atishi offer support, seek fulfillment of bjp promises anr

Rekha Gupta named Delhi CM; Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi offer support, seek fulfillment of BJP’s promises

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's satin saree look RBA

PHOTOS: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's satin saree look

Brahmanandam's 7 powerful quotes that will change your perspective NTI

Brahmanandam’s 7 powerful quotes that will change your perspective

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date iwh

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date

Tollywood's THIS movie fails big! Rs. 450 crore spent, but it's 2025's first massive flop; Read on NTI

Tollywood’s THIS movie fails big! Rs. 450 crore spent, but it’s 2025’s first massive flop; Read on

Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time? RBA

Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time?

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon