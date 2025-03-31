iPhone 16e’s camera not impressive? Vivo X200 to OnePlus 13R, check out THESE 5 smartphones

Read Full Gallery

The iPhone 16e's price increase has led consumers to explore alternatives. This article compares the iPhone 16e with smartphones like OnePlus 13R, Vivo X200, OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, highlighting their features and price points.

The most affordable model available from Apple is now the iPhone 16e. This model's unusual price hike has sparked discussion. Given the significant enhancements and flagship-like capabilities, customers have largely accepted the price increase, even if the Rs. 59,900 price tag is a bit steep for a smartphone. The iPhone 16e does, after all, include features like a C1 modem, an A18 CPU, and a longer battery life. Even yet, there are other smartphones with similar or better features than the iPhone 16e. We have listed down a few smartphones that a good substitutes for the iPhone 16e:

1. OnePlus 13R The 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 13R has a resolution of 1.5 K, a maximum brightness of 4500 nits, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage for seamless operation. The phone's triple-camera setup includes an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP main sensor (Sony LYT-700). The smartphone is powered by a robust 6000mAh battery that enables 80W quick charging. The OnePlus 13R, which sells for around Rs. 40,000, is a formidable rival in its price bracket thanks to these high-end features. Also Read | iQOO Z10 to Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Top smartphones launching in April 2025

Vivo X200 series

2. Vivo X200 One of the year's most anticipated smartphones, the Vivo X200, boasts an impressive camera. The smartphone offers professional-quality photography because to its 50MP triple camera setup, which has Zeiss optics and Zeiss T* lens coating. The smartphone, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a 5800mAh battery, is a fantastic alternative to it.

OnePlus 12

3. OnePlus 12 The top smartphone market saw the release of the OnePlus 12 last year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which drives the smartphone, offers a strong flagship performance. Included is Hasselblad's triple camera setup, which provides an incredible photography experience. The market price of the OnePlus 12 is Rs 64,999. Also Read | Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000!

4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE The Galaxy S24 FE, which has a sleek appearance reminiscent to the original Galaxy S24, is powered by the Exynos 2400e CPU, which is built on 4nm technology. The gadget has a 4,700mAh battery that can be charged by 25W cable. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz for smooth images. Camera enthusiasts will like the triple rear camera configuration, which is led by a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Additionally, there is an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For snapping selfies and conducting video calls, it features a 10MP front camera.



Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with 10-bit colour depth, a smooth refresh rate of 144 Hz, and an impressive peak brightness of 2500 nits. For further durability, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the front panel. A 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) make up the Edge 50 Ultra's triple-lens setup on the front of the camera. It has a 50MP front camera with great quality for selfies and video calls. Also Read | Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Latest Videos