A Bengaluru-based corporate professional, Ishita Chaudhary, shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses on Instagram, revealing she spends nearly Rs 1 lakh. Her post, which itemizes costs from rent and groceries to travel and shopping, has gone viral, sparking a debate about the cost of living in the city.

Social media users are increasingly providing in-depth insights of what it takes to live independently in India's biggest cities, from income and savings to rent and everyday expenses. With young professionals sharing their monthly expenditures and igniting discussions about the city's cost of living, Bengaluru in particular has become a common topic of conversation. A woman from Bengaluru has now disclosed a breakdown of her monthly expenses, showing that she spends almost Rs 1 lakh.

In an Instagram post, Ishita Chaudhary described herself as a "corporate girlie working at Rubrik" and shared a category-wise breakdown of her expenses under the title, “Budget Breakdown: Living in Bengaluru.”

According to the breakdown, Rs 21,000 goes towards rent for a 3BHK, including maintenance. She listed another Rs 500 for furniture, Rs 500 for an air purifier and Rs 500 for Wi-Fi. She disclosed that she spends Rs 7,000 on groceries, Rs 2,000 on a cook who makes lunch and supper, and an additional Rs 2,000 on a maid who does laundry and cleaning.

In addition, she spends Rs 10,000 on city transport, Rs 5,000 on dining out, Rs 5,000 on hobbies and pastimes, and Rs3,000 on Zomato/Swiggy. These costs add up to almost Rs 56,500 a month.

The majority of the remaining costs are associated with lifestyle. She reported spending Rs 15,000 on shopping, Rs 20,000 on travel and excursions, Rs 5,000 on parlour visits, and Rs 3,000 on sports, for a total monthly expenditure of almost Rs 1 lakh.

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Additionally, she stated that she spends nothing on her commute to work, weekday meals or breakfast at work, gym fees, and workplace snacks.

Internet Reacts

The spending breakdown prompted several humorous reactions from users, with some focusing on how little might be left for savings.

A user wrote, "Savings: 500/- Living on the edge."

Another user commented, "Itne mein mera do ghar chal jayega."

"Rather sharing your spending enlighten us with your saving," the third user wrote.

"Adopt me," the fourth commented.