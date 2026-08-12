A Bengaluru woman alleges a Quick Ride driver hit her vehicle from behind and demanded ₹10,000. She said the driver also threatened and harassed her.

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that a Quick Ride driver hit her vehicle from behind and then demanded ₹10,000 from her, while also threatening and harassing her. Fiza Quraishi said she suffered an injury to her leg in the incident.

According to Quraishi, the driver claimed that Quick Ride had suspended him for four days and that his passengers had left following the incident, for which he demanded compensation.

Woman claimed she suffered a leg injury, driver demanded compensation for lost passengers

Quraishi also said the owner's name shown on the screen was different and alleged that the driver later made her speak to another person, claiming he was the owner.

She said they called the police and went to a police station, where they were told they could return the next day to file an FIR. She alleged that the driver resumed demanding money after they left the police cabin.

According to Quraishi, they could not record the incident inside the police station as officers had strictly prohibited them from making videos there.

She said they eventually paid ₹3,000 and later found that the vehicle's insurance had expired. She appealed to Quick Ride to train its drivers and said, "They cannot harass anyone on the road."