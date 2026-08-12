A new cafe in Nalanda, Bihar, named "Cockroach Cafe," has become a social media sensation due to its bizarre name. Despite its unusual branding, the eatery is a regular hangout spot popular with young customers. It offers an affordable menu with items like Maggi and fries, mostly priced under Rs 100.

A newly opened cafe in Bihar has become an unexpected social media sensation—not because of a celebrity launch or extravagant interiors, but because of its bizarre name. Located in Nalanda, the Cockroach Cafe has caught the attention of internet users after local vloggers shared videos offering a sneak peek inside the quirky eatery.

The cafe opened on July 27 and soon began attracting attention online through videos posted by local content creators. Its unusual branding appears to be the biggest conversation starter. Customers arriving at the venue are greeted by a prominent signboard displaying the name “Cockroach Cafe”, accompanied by a cockroach-themed logo.

While the name may initially surprise visitors, the interiors tell a different story. The cafe functions like a regular hangout spot, with young customers dropping in to chat, spend time with friends and enjoy quick snacks. Videos shared online show groups of youngsters sitting inside the eatery, giving viewers a closer look at its ambience and growing popularity.

Check the viral videos here:

Also Read: CJP chief condemns 'brutality' on Jharkhand student protesters

The menu is aimed largely at students and young customers looking for affordable food. It includes familiar favourites such as Maggi, French fries and chai, with most items priced below Rs 100. The budget-friendly pricing has added to its appeal, making the cafe an accessible option for people looking to grab a quick bite without spending much.

Social media videos have played a major role in turning the Nalanda eatery into a viral talking point. The clips showcase everything from the eye-catching signboard and unusual logo to the interiors and food served at the cafe. The combination of an attention-grabbing name, quirky branding and affordable snacks appears to have helped it stand out online.

The cafe's name has particularly sparked curiosity, as the word “cockroach” is rarely associated with a food establishment. However, that very oddity seems to have worked in its favour, generating conversations and encouraging vloggers and social media users to check out the place.

As videos of the Cockroach Cafe continue circulating online, the unconventional Nalanda eatery has shown how an unusual identity and strong social media buzz can turn a local hangout spot into an internet sensation.

Also Read: ‘WFH Isn’t A Holiday’: Woman Reveals Hardest Part Of Working From Home, Sparks Debate Online