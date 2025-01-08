Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

A disturbing video shows a woman being followed and harassed by three youths on a scooter in Koramangala, Bengaluru, at night. The woman, identified as Priyam Singh, calls the police while trying to escape. The video has sparked debates and concerns about women's safety.

A distressing video of a young woman being chased and harassed by a group of youths on a busy road in Koramangala, Bengaluru, has gone viral on social media. The video, shared widely on platforms like Instagram, shows the woman’s desperate attempts to escape a trio of youths on a scooter, who were not wearing helmets and were riding dangerously.

The incident took place at around 2 am, as reported by HT. In the video, the young woman can be heard shouting for help, her voice strained with fear. She is seen driving her car while the youths, riding on a scooter in a triple seat, follow closely behind. At one point, they attempt to open the car door, adding to her distress.



As the terrifying scene unfolds, the woman, identified as Priyam Singh, can be heard calling the police. She provides the vehicle number of the scooter while explaining to the authorities that three men are following her. The anxiety in her voice is evident as she describes the situation. As she tries to drive her car to escape, the youths continue to pursue her.



While the video was uploaded 3 days ago, it is unclear when exactly the incident occurred. The shocking footage has sparked mixed reactions from social media users. One group expressed deep concern over the safety of women in the city, while others questioned whether there might have been a reason behind the youths’ actions.

Following the video’s viral spread, some viewers have shared similar experiences of being followed or harassed on the streets of Bengaluru, particularly in the Koramangala area. “Nobody follows or hits your car like that. What’s the story behind it? There seems to be good traffic on the road. Don’t panic,” wrote one viewer. Others voiced their concerns about the lack of response from the police. “Did the Bengaluru police do anything? They have the vehicle number now,” another user commented. Some viewers also expressed doubts about police action, saying, “Now the Bengaluru police won’t respond until the locals do something.”

