India's first driverless metro train to arrive in Bengaluru in 15 days from Kolkata

India's first indigenously manufactured driverless metro train, equipped with CBTC technology, will arrive in Bengaluru in 15 days. Built by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. and China’s CRRC, it will be tested before commercial operations begin. Namma Metro's Yellow Line will benefit from this innovation by March.

India's first driverless metro train to arrive in Bengaluru in 15 days from Kolkata vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 9:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

The first indigenously manufactured driverless metro train equipped with CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) technology for the RV Road-Bommasandra Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro is set to arrive in 15 days. Built by Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) under an agreement with China’s CRRC Railway Coach Manufacturing Company, the train was launched on Monday and is en route to Bengaluru via road.  

This new train follows the prototype that was imported from China in February 2023. With its arrival, Namma Metro will introduce its second train for the Yellow Line, which spans 18.82 km and connects key areas like Electronic City. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to commence commercial operations on this line by the end of March, once another train from TRSL is delivered.  

Bengaluru's Yellow line metro delayed again; Techies disappointed

The initial prototype train from China has undergone 36 tests and is nearing completion. The new domestically built train will also undergo rigorous inspections to ensure its performance and safety. These checks will include assessments of speed, movement on curves, station stopping accuracy, deceleration, brake systems, signalling mechanisms, and the interior conditions of the train.  

Commercial operations will only commence after the Railway Board’s Safety Department and the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner provide their approval. Initially, the driverless trains will operate with a driver for a period of two years, similar to how Delhi Metro transitioned to driverless operations, according to Metro officials.  

BMRCL had entered into an agreement with China’s CRRC to supply a total of 36 metro trains. Under this arrangement, two prototype trains—one with CBTC technology for the Yellow Line and another with DTG (Distance To Go) technology for the Purple Line—were to be delivered from China. The remaining 34 trains are being manufactured domestically under the Make in India initiative by TRSL in collaboration with CRRC.  

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

The Purple Line is also set to receive its prototype train soon, with additional trains expected to be delivered at a rate of two per month starting in April.  

The arrival of these driverless trains marks a significant milestone for Bengaluru’s Namma Metro as it embraces cutting-edge technology to improve urban transportation. Once testing is completed and approvals are secured, passengers can expect a seamless and efficient travel experience on the Yellow Line.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi WEATHER update: National capital shivers in cold wave, dense fog delays over 25 trains gcw

Delhi WEATHER update: National capital shivers in cold wave, dense fog delays over 25 trains

End of Justin Trudeau era: What Canadian PM's departure means for India explained snt

End of Justin Trudeau era: What Canadian PM's departure means for India | Explained

Earthquake strikes Nepal at 7.1 magnitude, tremors felt in North India; Dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) vkp

Earthquake strikes Nepal at 7.1 magnitude, tremors felt in North India; Dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

Dev Pragad to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention as guest of honour vkp

Dev Pragad to attend 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention as guest of honour

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation snt

India reports 1st cases of HMPV: 5 kids test positive in Karnataka, TN & Gujarat; Govt monitoring situation

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of New Year celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan [PHOTOS]

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95 RBA

Who was Rustom Soonawala? Gynaecologist who delivered Raha, Taimur, Vamika Kohli, Kareena, Ranbir dies at 95

BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more RBA

BSNL Rs. 2399 Recharge Plan: Extends Validity by 14 Months and more

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history NTI

Nepal to Indian Ocean: 7 Deadliest earthquakes in history

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon