India's first driverless metro train to arrive in Bengaluru in 15 days from Kolkata

India's first indigenously manufactured driverless metro train, equipped with CBTC technology, will arrive in Bengaluru in 15 days. Built by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. and China’s CRRC, it will be tested before commercial operations begin. Namma Metro's Yellow Line will benefit from this innovation by March.

The first indigenously manufactured driverless metro train equipped with CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) technology for the RV Road-Bommasandra Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro is set to arrive in 15 days. Built by Kolkata-based Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL) under an agreement with China’s CRRC Railway Coach Manufacturing Company, the train was launched on Monday and is en route to Bengaluru via road.

This new train follows the prototype that was imported from China in February 2023. With its arrival, Namma Metro will introduce its second train for the Yellow Line, which spans 18.82 km and connects key areas like Electronic City. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to commence commercial operations on this line by the end of March, once another train from TRSL is delivered.



The initial prototype train from China has undergone 36 tests and is nearing completion. The new domestically built train will also undergo rigorous inspections to ensure its performance and safety. These checks will include assessments of speed, movement on curves, station stopping accuracy, deceleration, brake systems, signalling mechanisms, and the interior conditions of the train.

Commercial operations will only commence after the Railway Board’s Safety Department and the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner provide their approval. Initially, the driverless trains will operate with a driver for a period of two years, similar to how Delhi Metro transitioned to driverless operations, according to Metro officials.

BMRCL had entered into an agreement with China’s CRRC to supply a total of 36 metro trains. Under this arrangement, two prototype trains—one with CBTC technology for the Yellow Line and another with DTG (Distance To Go) technology for the Purple Line—were to be delivered from China. The remaining 34 trains are being manufactured domestically under the Make in India initiative by TRSL in collaboration with CRRC.



The Purple Line is also set to receive its prototype train soon, with additional trains expected to be delivered at a rate of two per month starting in April.

The arrival of these driverless trains marks a significant milestone for Bengaluru’s Namma Metro as it embraces cutting-edge technology to improve urban transportation. Once testing is completed and approvals are secured, passengers can expect a seamless and efficient travel experience on the Yellow Line.

