Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Bengaluru airport after engine stalls mid-air

A Delhi-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Bengaluru after one of its engines stalled mid-air. All passengers were safe. In a separate incident, a six-hour delay of an Air India Express flight from Kerala to Riyadh caused inconvenience for 300 passengers.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 6:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:36 PM IST

A Delhi-bound Air India flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after one of its engines stalled mid-air.

The Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, which had taken off from Bengaluru at 7:09 PM, was significantly delayed from its scheduled departure time of 5:45 PM. The flight, which was powered by CFM LEAP engines, experienced an engine failure during the journey. Despite the technical snag, the crew ensured a safe and controlled emergency landing at 8:11 PM.

Karnataka bus fare hike: Tension between passengers and conductors over ticket price increase

Fortunately, all passengers on board were unharmed. Following the emergency landing, the aircraft underwent an inspection, and alternative flights were arranged for the affected passengers. The replacement flight took off from Bengaluru at 11:47 PM and reached Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 2:02 AM on January 6.

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic

In a separate incident, passengers from Kerala were left stranded when an Air India Express flight to Riyadh was delayed by six hours due to the late arrival of the pilot. The flight, IX 321, was scheduled to depart Karipur at 8:00 PM on Saturday, but it eventually took off at 2:00 AM on Sunday, after a six-hour delay. Passengers, including women and children, who had arrived at the airport three hours prior, faced a total wait time of nine hours at the airport.

It has been reported that delays of this nature are not uncommon on Air India Express flights in the Saudi sector. Recently, a similar incident occurred with a flight from Kozhikode to Riyadh, which was also delayed due to the pilot's late arrival.

