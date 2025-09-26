Bengaluru: Woman brutally assaulted over alleged sari theft; shop owner Umed Ram and employee Mahendra Seervi arrested after viral video sparks outrage.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident unfolded in Bengaluru when a 55-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by a textile shop owner and his employee for allegedly stealing saris. The public assault, which included slapping, kicking, and dragging the woman on the pavement, was recorded on mobile phones by onlookers and later went viral on social media.

The viral video prompted swift police action, leading to the arrest of shop owner Umed Ram and his employee Mahendra Seervi. The victim, identified as Hampamma, a native of Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh, was allegedly caught with 61 saris worth ₹91,500.

Incident Details And Initial Theft

According to police reports, Hampamma entered Maya Silk Saris on Avenue Road near KR Market on September 20 under the pretext of browsing saris. She allegedly stole a bundle kept at the entrance and left. The theft came to light when Ram returned to the shop and found the bundle missing. CCTV footage confirmed the theft, but Ram did not immediately inform the police.

Brutal Public Assault

The next day, September 21, Ram spotted Hampamma near the shop wearing the same sari. Along with his employee Mahendra Seervi, he allegedly assaulted her in public. Witnesses reported that Hampamma was slapped, kicked multiple times in the chest and abdomen, and dragged on the pavement. Though some onlookers tried to stop the attack, the shop owner continued.

Victim’s Confession And Circumstances

In the viral video, Hampamma is seen apologising for the theft. She claimed she stole the saris to arrange money for alcohol and said a person who paid her had taken away all the stolen items.

Police Action And Arrests

After the assault, Umed Ram called the police helpline 112 and lodged a complaint. Hoysala Police arrived at the scene and took Hampamma into custody, registering a formal FIR against her. She was subsequently arrested and produced before the court, and is now remanded to judicial custody in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

Charges Against Shop Owner And Employee

Following the viral video, authorities registered a case against Umed Ram (44) and Mahendra Seervi (25) under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including:

Section 74: Assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty

Section 115: Voluntarily causing hurt

Other relevant sections

The accused were remanded to judicial custody.

Public Reaction And Protests

The incident sparked protests by pro-Kannada activists outside the shop on Thursday evening. Activists alleged that the victim had informed the police about the assault, but no action was initially taken against the shop owner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish stated that upon learning about the assault from social media coverage and public protests, the FIR against Ram and Seervi was immediately registered. Senior officers confirmed that the case reflects serious charges, highlighting the severity of assault against a woman in public.

Shop Owner’s Statement

Umed Ram told police that he is a wholesale dealer of sarees and the 61 saris allegedly stolen were packed for delivery to a customer in Dubasipalya near Kengeri. The officers noted that while Hoysala police had detained the woman during earlier patrolling, they were unaware of the violent assault until the video surfaced.

This incident has raised concerns about public safety, proper handling of theft allegations, and accountability of law enforcement in timely action.