Bengaluru: In a swift and coordinated operation, Peenya station police have arrested four robbers who lured a contractor from Vijayapura district into a car under the pretext of giving him a ride, threatened his life, and extorted cash and valuables. The incident, which has raised concerns about the safety, highlights the risks posed by criminals with prior offenses who migrate to Bengaluru to continue their activities. Police recovered items worth around ₹4 lakh, including a country-made pistol, a car, and mobile phones, from the accused.

Accused Identified and Seized Items

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kanakamurthy, Kiran, Srikanth, and Mallan Saba Sheikh, all from Vijayapura district. A few days ago, they targeted a contractor from Hosapete in Vijayanagara district while he was waiting for a bus near Peenya on Tumkur Road to return home. The victim lodged a complaint two days after the incident at Peenya police station. Acting on the complaint, Inspector Anil Kumar led a team that tracked down the accused near Marathahalli using technical information.

Threatened With a Pistol

Kanakamurthy, Kiran, and Srikanth have prior criminal records, including assault cases registered in Vijayapura district. A few months ago, they were jailed for bullying brick factory workers. After obtaining bail, the trio relocated to Bengaluru, reportedly after being reprimanded at home for their repeated involvement in criminal activities.

Pistol Purchased Out of Fear of Rival Attacks

Fearing attacks from rivals, Kanakamurthy and his friends had purchased a country-made pistol from Mallan Sab, which they carried with them at all times. On September 18, the contractor, who handles centering work for under-construction buildings in Hosapete, came to Bengaluru to purchase materials. While waiting for a bus near Peenya, the accused approached him, claiming they were headed to Ballari, and convinced him to get into their car. Near Dabaspet, they threatened him with the pistol, stole an iPhone worth ₹75,000 and ₹5,000 in cash, and then dropped him off before fleeing the scene.

Complaint Filed Over Stolen iPhone

The contractor, distressed over his stolen iPhone, promptly filed a complaint at Peenya station. Police traced the car’s registration number and tracked the accused to a friend’s house in Doddanekundi, near Marathahalli, leading to their arrest. Sources suggest that if the iPhone had not been taken, the victim might have hesitated to file a complaint due to fear for his safety.