A woman was arrested in Bengaluru for trying to smuggle drugs and 5G SIM cards into Parappana Agrahara jail for her husband. Security staff caught her during a check, exposing the plan and seizing contraband.

Bengaluru: Security officials at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have caught the second wife of an inmate who was trying to smuggle mobile SIMs and drugs to her husband.

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The police have arrested a woman named Ritika Ray from Hennur. They seized 5G SIMs, 27 grams of methamphetamine, and some tobacco products from her. The incident happened three days ago when Ritika came to the jail to visit her husband, Farhan. Security staff got suspicious about her behaviour and decided to check her, which is when her plan was exposed.

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Bengaluru Crime

Ritika, who is originally from Assam, had moved to Bengaluru looking for a job. A few years ago, she married Farhan, who has a criminal background. This was her second marriage. Farhan is currently in jail in connection with an extortion case. Ritika had come to visit him with her four-year-old child.

Her plan was to use the child as a distraction, hoping the security staff would not check her thoroughly and she could sneak the drugs inside. Three days ago, when she came for the visit, Ritika had packed the SIMs, drugs, and tobacco products in a cover and hidden it in her innerwear. At the jail's entrance, the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) staff stopped her for a check. During the search, they found the banned items on her.

Following this, the prison officials filed a complaint at the Parappana Agrahara police station. Based on the complaint, the police have now arrested her.

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