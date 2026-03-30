Viral videos from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have triggered a probe, raising serious security concerns. Authorities seized mobile phones and filed an FIR against inmates. Three prison staff members have been suspended for negligence.

In a major development that has triggered widespread concern, three videos allegedly recorded inside Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have gone viral on social media, raising serious questions about security within the facility. The clips, purportedly filmed by inmates, contain allegations against Prisons DGP Alok Kumar and claims of access to prohibited items inside the jail. Following the circulation of these videos, authorities have launched a probe, and an FIR has been registered against the undertrial prisoners accused of leaking the footage.

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As the videos gained traction online, prison officials conducted a swift raid within the premises. During the search, they seized nine mobile phones, six SIM cards, earphones, earbuds and chargers. Based on a complaint filed by Acting Superintendent Shivanand Shivapur, a case has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station against undertrial prisoners Jipson Daniel, Sanjeev, Manoj, Abhishek and Gokul Shivanand.

What Is the Controversy About?

According to reports, the three videos were uploaded on a web portal on Saturday morning at around 9 am. In the clips, inmates are heard speaking casually about an upcoming IPL match, claiming that “this time the cup is ours”. They also alleged that they had access to facilities such as mobile phones, television and even streaming platforms inside the prison. One of the inmates claimed that such access was possible if one had money, and further alleged that mobile phones had been provided by DGP Alok Kumar. The videos quickly spread across social media platforms.

Possible Motive Behind the Videos

Sources indicate that since assuming office as Prisons DGP, Alok Kumar has taken strict action against illegal activities within prisons. His crackdown is said to have disrupted several unlawful practices. Officials suspect that the inmates may have recorded and circulated the videos as an act of retaliation by misusing his name.

Another possible reason cited is the recent administrative decision to reclassify undertrial prisoners alphabetically and shift them to different barracks. The accused inmates were reportedly opposed to this move and may have created the videos to express their dissatisfaction and create unrest.

Mobiles Hidden Inside Bathroom Pipe

Following the viral videos, officials conducted a detailed search of Barrack 1, Room 1, where the accused inmates were housed. During the operation, multiple mobile phones were recovered from a bathroom pipe, where they had been concealed in milk covers to evade detection. Authorities reportedly made the inmates retrieve the devices themselves and documented the process.

It has also emerged that mobile network signals, particularly from Airtel, are accessible in certain parts of the prison. Officials have now been directed to address this issue to prevent further misuse.

Three Wardens Suspended

Taking serious note of the incident, DGP Alok Kumar ordered the suspension of three prison staff members for negligence. The suspended officials have been identified as Shivanand Karlabatti, Niranjan A. Kamath and Hanumantappa Hadapada, who were responsible for overseeing the barrack where the inmates were lodged.

DGP Responds to Allegations

Responding to the controversy, DGP Alok Kumar stated that some of the inmates involved were already facing serious criminal charges. He explained that after a mobile phone was recovered from one inmate, he was moved to a quarantine cell, and other members of his group were shifted to separate barracks as part of administrative procedures.

He further stated that the inmates were angered by this action and may have created the videos to cause trouble. He confirmed that the devices used to record the clips had been hidden in the toilet area and that a case had been registered against those involved. He also added that further disciplinary action would be taken after questioning the jail authorities concerned.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about prison security and oversight, with authorities now under pressure to ensure stricter monitoring within correctional facilities.