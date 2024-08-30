‘Bengaluru soon to get a sports city near Yelahanka’: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

Bengaluru will develop a 60-acre Sports City near Yelahanka, announced Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar. Emphasizing sports' global importance, he criticized athletes' commitment and praised Karnataka's infrastructure. The government is increasing reservations for athletes in various departments and offering rewards for medal winners.

Bengaluru is set to become a hub for sports with the upcoming development of a Sports City spanning 60 acres near Yelahanka. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar announced that the government has earmarked space for this ambitious project.

Speaking on behalf of the Karnataka Olympic Organization (KOA) and the State Sports Department during the National Sports Day celebrations at the KOA Hall of Kantheerava Stadium, Dr Parameshwar emphasized the importance of sports for the state's global recognition. "While Bengaluru is known as the IT capital of India, we aim for Karnataka to gain international fame in sports as well. Achieving medals will surely enhance our state's reputation worldwide," he stated.



Dr Parameshwar criticized the current mindset of athletes, comparing it unfavourably with the legendary Dhyan Chand's dedication. "Some nations with minimal resources, like those in Africa, manage to win gold. We have the capability, but we need to cultivate a stronger mentality and resolve among our athletes," he said.

Highlighting the progress in sports infrastructure, he noted that athletes now have access to advanced facilities. "The Kantheerava Stadium features a synthetic track, and similar tracks have been established in all 18 districts. While we have ample facilities, what’s crucial is the athletes’ commitment and determination. Role models play a significant role in this aspect," he added.

Dr Parameshwar praised Karnataka's sports infrastructure, noting its uniqueness. "No other state in India has an Olympic organization as developed as ours. Govindaraju's efforts in this regard, without relying on government funds, are commendable," he remarked.



The Home Minister also highlighted the growing support for sports across the country. "From the Prime Minister to various Chief Ministers, sports are receiving substantial encouragement. For example, Qatar, despite its small size, built eight stadiums for the FIFA World Cup. Investment in sports can yield significant results, attracting the youth to participate actively."

Regarding incentives for athletes, Dr Parameshwar shared that the government has increased the reservation for sportspersons in the police department from 2% to 3%. "Our government is now offering reservations for sportspersons in all departments, including police and forest services. Those who win medals will receive rewards such as money, jobs, and land. Such support is unparalleled," he said.

