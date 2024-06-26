Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar calls for collective action against drug abuse

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar revealed that India is facing a severe drug addiction crisis, with more than 5 crore people reportedly addicted to drugs. The state police department, in collaboration with various educational institutions, organised a programme at Kantheerava Stadium to commemorate International Anti-Drug Addiction and Anti-Human Trafficking Day.



"Drugs are a modern curse worldwide, destroying the youth community," Parameshwar stated. "If we do not address this issue, India, with its significant young population, faces a grave threat." The future of our country hinges on the well-being of our young people."

In 1987, the United Nations recognized the global drug problem by declaring June 26 International Anti-Drug Day. Parameshwar emphasised the importance of raising awareness about drug addiction to prevent young people from falling into its trap. He pointed out that a significant number of individuals involved in criminal activities, particularly those aged 17 to 20, are drug addicts. "Drug addiction poses a serious danger to society. Parents must closely monitor their children's activities," he urged.

In response to the growing drug problem, the state government has declared a mission to create a drug-free Karnataka. Parameshwar highlighted the government’s efforts in this battle, including the destruction of drugs worth 40 crore rupees and the burning of 10 tonnes of ganja. "Countless families would have faced ruin if these drugs had reached the youth." We must all resolve to stay away from drugs," he said.

The Home Minister also called for IT companies and industries to cooperate in the fight against drug abuse. He emphasized that a collective effort is necessary to control the spread of drugs and safeguard the nation's future.

