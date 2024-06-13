Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    No one has attempted to exonerate actor Darshan from murder case: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr G. Parameshwar, assured impartiality in the investigation of actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case, denying any attempts to shield him. Allegations of political interference were refuted, emphasizing equal application of the law. Darshan's associates orchestrated a ₹30 lakh deal to manipulate surrender, prompting police action.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, affirmed that no efforts have been made to shield actor Darshan from the legal repercussions he faces in the Renukaswamy murder case. The minister assured that the police would conduct an impartial investigation and take appropriate actions based on their findings.

    Responding to allegations suggesting that a powerful politician intervened to shield Darshan from the murder case, Dr Parameshwar stated unequivocally, "To my knowledge, no such attempts have been made." He emphasised that the law applies equally to everyone, whether they are a celebrity like Darshan or an ordinary citizen, and stressed that justice must prevail without any interference.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan's wife considering seperation?

    Actor Darshan stands accused in connection with the murder, and authorities are proceeding with the case based on gathered evidence. According to reports, members of Darshan's fan association in Chitradurga allegedly orchestrated a deal amounting to ₹30 lakh to ensure that certain individuals surrendered to the police without implicating Darshan in the crime.

    Details emerged that Darshan's girlfriend and relatives were involved in brokering this agreement. Four individuals, including Darshan's fan association president in Chitradurga, surrendered to the police under these circumstances. It was later disclosed that two of them received ₹5 lakh each, with promises of additional payments upon certain conditions, purportedly from Darshan's acquaintances.

    The police, during their investigation, uncovered evidence of financial transactions related to this arrangement. In a remand application submitted to the court, the police highlighted the issue of monetary inducements provided to the accused parties.

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother

    The situation has brought into question the integrity of the legal process surrounding Darshan's involvement in the murder case. The authorities have seized the money involved in the deal and are continuing their probe into these developments.

    Dr Parameshwar reiterated the government's commitment to non-interference in legal matters, emphasising that justice will be served as per the law's provisions. The investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case remains ongoing, with further actions expected based on the unfolding facts.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
