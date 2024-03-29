Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru water woes: Is BWSSB struggling with financial crisis?

    Bengaluru's water crisis persists as the Bengaluru Water Board grapples with dire financial constraints. Despite promises of lake restoration and rainwater harvesting projects, funding remains elusive. Maintenance and upgrades of wastewater treatment plants pose a significant challenge, with monthly deficits of ₹15 crore. Limited revenue from water charges hampers essential upgrades and new initiatives.

    Bengaluru water woes: Is BWSSB struggling with financial crisis? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    As Bengaluru grapples with an acute water shortage affecting over one and a half crore citizens, the Bengaluru water board, responsible for water supply, finds itself in dire financial straits. Despite promises to alleviate the crisis through lake restoration and rainwater harvesting projects, the pressing question remains: where will the funding come from?

    Amid assurances of implementing vital projects such as lake rejuvenation and community rainwater harvesting, the overarching concern looms large – the lack of financial resources. Despite plans laid out by the Bengaluru Water Board to replenish lakes with treated water and enhance groundwater reserves, the glaring issue of funding persists.

    Water crisis hits Bengaluru's oxygen hub Lalbagh; Requires 1.5 million litres of water daily to quench thirst

    A significant hurdle in the path of resolving the crisis lies in the maintenance and upgrade of wastewater treatment plants (STPs). With approximately 32 STPs in operation, the Bengaluru Water Board is struggling to meet the necessary upgrades mandated by environmental regulations. The staggering cost involved in these upgrades remains unattainable due to financial constraints, forcing a piecemeal approach to the process.

    Financial data reveals a bleak picture, with the Bengaluru water board facing a monthly deficit of ₹15 crore. Despite generating revenue through water charges amounting to ₹131 crore monthly, the bulk of these funds are absorbed by operational expenses. A substantial portion is allocated towards electricity bills, salaries, loan repayments, and maintenance costs, leaving little room for essential upgrades and new projects.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hassan horror: Police raid illegal slaughterhouse, find 60 cows hung; seize 10,000 kg of beef kept for sale vkp

    Hassan illegal slaughterhouse raid: Police find 60 cows hung, blood flown into lake; seize 10,000 kg beef

    Karnataka Education department scrutinized for giving 3-day deadline to evaluate 1.66 crore papers of classes 5,8 and 9

    Karnataka Education dept scrutinized for giving 3-day deadline to evaluate 1.66 crore papers of classes 5,8,9

    BJP plans to win Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by threatening to kill me: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge vkp

    BJP plans to win Lok Sabha Elections 2024 by threatening to kill me: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Bengaluru: Protests erupt in UM Kaval over illegal drain construction, #NotInMyOoru gains traction vkp

    Bengaluru: Protests erupt in UM Kaval over illegal drain construction, #NotInMyOoru gains traction

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns vkp

    Karnataka: After Bengaluru, water crisis hits Vijayapura; Groundwater depletion raises concerns

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk X is testing adult content communities feature for users? gcw

    Elon Musk’s X is testing ‘Adult Content’ communities feature for users?

    Hassan horror: Police raid illegal slaughterhouse, find 60 cows hung; seize 10,000 kg of beef kept for sale vkp

    Hassan illegal slaughterhouse raid: Police find 60 cows hung, blood flown into lake; seize 10,000 kg beef

    Indian chef Saransh Goila shares must-have qualities in a cook RKK

    Indian chef Saransh Goila shares must-have qualities in a cook

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    LS Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Rajeev Chandrasekhar vs Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram

    Gold bullion to ETS: 6 gold things to buy in April RKK

    Gold bullion to ETS: 6 gold things to buy in April

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon