    Bengaluru water supply to face disruptions after heavy rainfall damages TK Hall transformer

    Bengaluru's water supply is disrupted due to power transformer damage caused by heavy rain and lightning in Harohalli and TK Halli. Repairs are underway, but there's no clear timeline for restoration. Residents are advised to conserve water until normal supply resumes.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    Bengaluru's water supply is expected to be disrupted due to damage caused by heavy rain and lightning to the power transformers in the Harohalli and TK Halli areas. Bengaluru Jalmandal President, Ram Prasat Manohar, has confirmed that the water supply to the city will remain affected until the damaged transformers are repaired.

    During last night's intense rains and thunderstorms, power supply lines connected to major pumping stations responsible for supplying water to Bengaluru were damaged. As a result, crucial pumping stations, including those at TK Halli and Harohalli, have been without electricity since around 11 p.m., severely affecting the water supply.

    Bengaluru records all-time high temperature of 32.8°C in October

    The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has initiated repair work to restore power to the affected transformers. However, until power is fully restored, the water supply to Bengaluru will continue to experience disruptions. In a press release, Ram Prasat Manohar reassured the public that normal water supply would resume once KPTCL completes the repairs.

    Bengaluru metro: Service disruption on Green line between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry on Oct 3

    There is no clear timeline for when the repairs will be finished. The water board has not provided any specific details, leaving residents uncertain. The disruption could last until the afternoon or extend into the evening, depending on the progress of repair work.

    In the meantime, Bengaluru Water Board has advised consumers to store water and use it judiciously, as there will be irregularities in the supply across areas serviced by the Cauvery water network. Residents are urged to conserve their current water reserves until the situation improves.

