    Bengaluru metro: Service disruption on Green line between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry on Oct 3

    Bengaluru Metro services on the Green Line between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry stations will be disrupted on October 3, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to safety inspections. Normal operations will continue between the Peenya Industry and Silk Institute, with no impact on the Purple Line.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Bengaluru commuters using the Green Line Metro on Thursday, October 3, 2024, should be prepared for a temporary disruption in services. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that metro services between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry stations will be unavailable from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM due to statutory safety inspections.

    According to BMRCL, the new rail line between Nagasandra and Madhavara is undergoing a safety check by the Metro Railway Safety Commissioner. As a result, the metro trains will not operate on the stretch between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry during this period. However, normal services will continue between the Peenya Industry and Silk Institute metro stations.

    Bengaluru: BMRCL completes trial run between Nagasandra-Madavara, likely to begin operations from October

    Passengers travelling from Silk Institute should note that the last train to Nagasandra will depart at 9:00 AM. After that, services will be halted on this section until the safety inspection is completed.

    BMRCL has assured passengers that there will be no impact on the Purple Line operations and requested commuters to cooperate with the temporary changes. The metro corporation also expressed its apologies for the inconvenience caused due to the disruption in service.

    Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated on further announcements from BMRCL.

