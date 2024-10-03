Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru records all-time high temperature of 32.8°C in October

    Bengaluru set a new October temperature record of 32.8°C, surpassing the previous 32.4°C recorded in 2002. Experts warn that this year’s temperature is nearly 4°C higher than the normal 28°C, highlighting abnormal weather patterns and potentially indicating broader climate changes.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 9:04 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 9:04 AM IST

    In a rare weather occurrence, Bengaluru recorded its highest-ever temperature for the month of October, reaching 32.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. This unprecedented temperature has set a new record, with the previous highest temperature for October being 32.4 degrees Celsius, recorded on October 4, 2002, according to data from the Meteorological Department.

    The normal temperature for Bengaluru during October typically hovers around 28°C, making Wednesday’s temperature nearly 4°C higher than usual. The Meteorological Department confirmed that this is the first time the city has seen a temperature of this magnitude in October since they began keeping records. 

    Several city areas recorded similar high temperatures, with Bengaluru International Airport logging 32°C, HAL recording 32.2°C, and GKVK reaching 31.2°C. Even on Tuesday, the temperature at the city’s international airport had reached 32°C.

    In recent years, the maximum temperatures recorded in October in Bengaluru were notably lower. The highest temperatures recorded in October for the past few years are as follows: 

    - 2020: 31.3°C
    - 2019: 30.7°C
    - 2018: 31.5°C
    - 2017: 31.3°C
    - 2016: 32°C
    - 2015: 32.1°C
    - 2014: 31.7°C
    - 2013: 30.8°C
    - 2012: 32.3°C
    - 2011: 31°C

    This year's extreme temperature in October breaks all previous records, highlighting an abnormal weather pattern for the city, which usually experiences cooler temperatures during this time. The Meteorological Department's records show that while temperatures have fluctuated in past years, this recent spike stands out, marking a new chapter in the city's weather history.

    Experts are keeping an eye on this developing trend, as it could signal broader changes in the region's climate.

