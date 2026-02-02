Cauvery water supply will be shut for 24 hours in several parts of South and Central Bengaluru on February 5–6 due to BWSSB emergency pipeline replacement work. Residents are advised to store water in advance and use it sparingly.

Residents of Bengaluru are being advised to exercise caution with water usage on February 5 and 6, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) undertakes emergency maintenance work. The operation will result in a complete disruption of Cauvery water supply across several parts of South and Central Bengaluru for 24 hours, affecting thousands of households.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the Water Board, requested citizens to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the maintenance period to minimise inconvenience.

Background of the Maintenance Work

The emergency maintenance involves replacing old 1200 mm diameter Cast Iron pipelines in Sarakki with new 1200 mm, 900 mm, and 700 mm Mild Steel (MS) pipelines. This work requires the shutdown of pumping stations for Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme, temporarily halting water distribution to the affected areas.

Duration and Timing of Water Supply Disruption

The water supply will be completely shut down for a continuous 24-hour period, beginning at 6 am on Thursday, February 5, and resuming at 6 am on Friday, February 6. As the pumping stations will be offline during this period, residents are advised to prepare for a total disruption in water availability.

Major Areas Affected

Key Localities: Magadi Road, Padmanabha Nagar, Kumaraswamy Layout (1st and 2nd Stage), Banashankari 5th Stage, JP Nagar (1st, 2nd, and 3rd Stage), Jayanagar (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th Block, and T Block), Koramangala (2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th Block), Madiwala, Shantinagar, Adugodi, Hosakerehalli, Wilson Garden, Chamarajpet, Srinagar, Kanakapura Road, Uttarahalli, and areas around MG Road.

Medical Institutions Affected: Areas surrounding major hospitals such as St. John’s Hospital, NIMHANS, and Command Hospital will also experience disruptions.

Additional Localities: Kadirenahalli, Minaj Nagar, Gangadhara Nagar, Pragathipura, R.K. Layout, Chikkallasandra, Hanumagiri Nagar, Muneshwara Nagar, Bendre Nagar, Chandra Nagar, Maruti Layout, Vittal Nagar, ISRO Layout, Teachers Colony, Yelachenahalli, Ilyas Nagar, Poorna Prajna Layout, K.S.R.T.C. Layout, Ankappa Layout, Gummiah Layout, A.G.S. Layout, Sarvabhoumanagar, Subramanyapura, B.H.C.S. Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Kakatiya Nagar, Suddugunte Palya, Bhavani Layout, Venkateshwara Layout, Brindavan Layout, Chikka Adugodi, Rajendra Nagar, Johnson Market, CLR, Langford Town, Richmond Town, Neelasandra, Ashok Nagar, Austin Town, Vivek Nagar, Ejipura, Domlur Layout, Domlur Village, Kodihalli, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Tilak Nagar, Madhavan Park, Hombegowda Nagar, Lakkasandra, JK Pura, Akkitimmanahalli, Jagajivanramnagar, Rudrappa Garden, Valmiki Nagar, Mavalli, Shankarapuram, Kempegowdanagar, Sudhamanagar, Banagiri, Yediyur, Ittamadu, SBM Colony, ITI Layout, Srinivasa Nagar, D’Souza Nagar, Kerekodi, Marenahalli, Byrasandra, LIC Colony, Siddapura, and surrounding hospital areas.

Water Board’s Appeal to Residents

The BWSSB has urged citizens to take precautionary measures to minimise inconvenience.

“Residents are requested to store sufficient water before the maintenance work begins and use it sparingly during the disruption. Your cooperation will ensure a smooth and timely restoration of water supply,” said Dr Manohar.

The water supply is expected to gradually return to normal once the maintenance work is completed.