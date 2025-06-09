Bengaluru: Paying guest (PG) owners in Bengaluru are shocked after receiving water bills exceeding ₹23,000 in May, compared to just ₹3,000 the previous month. They are now demanding a reduction in the unscientific water charges being imposed on PGs across the city.

BWSSB raises non-residential tariffs, including sewage charges

The PG Owners Welfare Association has submitted a petition to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman, highlighting that the non-residential water tariff was increased in April, including exorbitant fees for sewage and other charges. This has caused significant hardship for PG owners.

Small PG owners consider shutting down due to high costs

PGs provide accommodation and food to lakhs of people who come to Bengaluru seeking employment from various regions. These PGs operate legally. However, during the tariff hike, BWSSB classified PGs as large commercial entities and levied charges accordingly, which the owners say is unscientific and unfair. Due to the steep price increases, many small PG owners in the city are contemplating closing their businesses.

Association demands recognition of PGs as social service

The association officials have requested that the BWSSB chairman recognise PGs as a social service and withdraw the additional charges imposed on them.

Speaking on the matter, association president DT Arun Kumar said that their water bill was ₹3,450 last month, but after the tariff hike, the next month’s bill shot up to ₹23,682. He stressed that the sewage charges are unscientifically calculated and reiterated their demand for a reduction.

BWSSB officials have assured the association that they will review the issue and work towards resolving it.