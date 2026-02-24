- Home
Bengaluru is expected to experience patchy and occasional light rain amid rising temperature and humidity levels. According to IMD forecasts, the maximum temperature may remain around 32°C, with partly cloudy skies over the next 24–48 hours.
Patchy Rain and Humidity Forecast
Bengaluru is expected to experience patchy and occasional light rain in nearby areas, accompanied by humidity levels around 50%. Wind speed is likely to remain near 20.5 km/h.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to remain in the moderate range between 44 and 88, indicating relatively acceptable air quality conditions.
The India Meteorological Department has also recorded a rise in afternoon temperature.
Temperature Rise and Hottest Day Record
The city witnessed a temperature increase, with maximum temperature reaching 32.8°C in the afternoon.
Reports suggest that the previous day was recorded as the hottest day of the year so far.
Temperature readings were also recorded at major locations, including Bengaluru International Airport at 32.4°C and HAL Airport at 32.1°C.
Next 24 Hours Weather Outlook
During the next 24 hours, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may settle near 19°C.
Weather conditions are expected to remain relatively stable, with no significant rainfall predicted during this period.
Next 48 Hours Weather Forecast
Over the next 48 hours, Bengaluru is expected to experience partly cloudy skies.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 32°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be approximately 19°C.
Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and take precautions during periods of heat and humidity.
