Karnataka Weather Alert Today: IMD Forecasts Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in Five Districts
IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms in five districts of Karnataka. A Yellow Alert has been issued as a precaution. Wind speeds of 30–40 km/h are expected in some areas, while temperatures may remain high across the state.
Rain Forecast and Yellow Alert Issued
The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall across parts of Karnataka despite the rising intensity of heat in the state.
Thunderstorms are likely to occur in five districts within the next three hours.
As a precautionary measure, a Yellow Alert has been issued to warn residents about possible weather disturbances.
Rain Alert for Northern Karnataka and Malnad Districts
Rainfall is expected in parts of North Karnataka and the Malnad region. Districts including Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Koppal, and Gadag have a strong possibility of experiencing rain.
In addition to rainfall, gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 km/h are also expected. The public has been advised to stay cautious during windy conditions.
Fear of Rising Temperature Across Karnataka
Alongside rain forecasts, weather experts have warned of a harsher summer this year.
Temperatures across the state may rise by approximately 2–4°C above the normal average.
Prolonged heat exposure may create discomfort for the general public due to the increasing intensity of sunshine.
Relief From Dry Weather But Caution Advised
The state had been experiencing dry weather for the past several days, causing concern among farmers and residents.
The expected rainfall may provide temporary relief from scorching heat. However, due to the possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds, people engaged in agricultural work and outdoor activities have been advised to exercise caution.
