BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes

As Bengaluru grapples with yet another water crisis, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have stepped in to ensure that the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium proceed without disruption.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium, set to host IPL matches from March 22, typically requires around 75,000 liters of water per match for ground maintenance. However, with the Cauvery water supply to the stadium being halted due to the city's depleting groundwater levels, authorities have decided to supply treated water instead.

To tackle the crisis, BWSSB has directed the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to use only treated water for maintaining the stadium's pitch and outfield. BWSSB President Ram Prasat Manohar confirmed this development through a press release, stating that treated water was also supplied during last year’s IPL matches and will continue to be used this season.

Bengaluru has been facing severe water scarcity due to declining groundwater levels, putting immense pressure on the city's water resources. As a precautionary measure, BWSSB has implemented alternative water supply plans, ensuring that cricket fans can enjoy the matches without major disruptions.

