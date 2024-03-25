Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB fines Rs 1.1 lakh to 22 residents for wasting Cauvery water to wash cars

    Amid a severe water crisis in Bengaluru, citizens are warned against wasteful water usage. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is cracking down on offenders, with 22 individuals fined Rs 1.1 lakh for misusing Cauvery water for non-essential purposes like car washing. Special teams are patrolling the city to enforce regulations, emphasizing the importance of water conservation.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    Amid a severe water scarcity gripping Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken stringent measures to crack down on water wastage. Over the past week, the BWSSB has levied fines totalling Rs 1.1 lakh against 22 residents who were found guilty of squandering precious Cauvery water by using it to wash their cars.

    The crackdown comes as a response to rampant misuse of water across the city despite repeated warnings from authorities. The BWSSB, through its subsidiary Jalmandal, has been actively monitoring water usage and enforcing penalties on violators.

    Under Section 109 of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board Act, fines ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 have been imposed on individuals caught misusing Cauvery water for non-essential purposes such as car washing and watering plants. Additionally, those using borewells or tap water for vehicle washing have also been penalized. The gravity of the situation is highlighted by the fact that even as the city grapples with a dire shortage of drinking water, some residents continue to disregard conservation efforts. Despite repeated appeals and warnings, the practice of using Cauvery water for activities other than drinking persists.

    To streamline the reporting of water misuse, the BWSSB has set up a toll-free number (1916) where complaints can be lodged by concerned citizens. This initiative aims to encourage community participation in water conservation efforts and hold accountable those who flout regulations.

    The crackdown has been particularly stringent in the southern zone of Bengaluru, where the highest number of violations has been recorded. With fines amounting to Rs 80,000 collected from this zone alone, it is evident that stricter enforcement measures are needed to curb wasteful water practices.
     

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 5:10 PM IST
