A viral video from Mumbai's Kurla railway station shows a heart-stopping moment as a stray dog wanders onto the tracks in front of an approaching local train. The clip, which ends before the outcome is revealed, also shows a man attempting to rescue the frightened animal.

With Mumbai under a red alert due to heavy rainfall and local train services running slower than usual, a heart-stopping incident at Kurla railway station has gone viral on social media. In the footage, a Mumbai local train is seen approaching the platform while a stray dog unintentionally wanders into the railway lines and refuses to move. Despite repeated honking by the loco pilots in an attempt to scare the animal away, the dog remained on the tracks.

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Moments later, a man climbed down onto the tracks and tried to chase the dog to safety. However, the frightened animal appeared defensive and did not immediately respond. The viral clip ended without revealing what happened next, leaving viewers concerned about the dog's fate.

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Internet Reacts

Later, a number of commuters who said they saw the incident flocked to the comments section to reassure anxious viewers that the dog was eventually saved.

One user wrote, "I was present there on Thursday night while I was on my way to home, I got down to take him up, but he was aggressive. But as soon as train arrive, motor man ne gaadi slow ksr kar le ke gaya till the dog found the way, he is safe, thanks everyone for the concern."

Another commenter said, "Someone reached out to tell me that their mum’s friend was boarding this train, and that the loco pilot didn’t move the train until the dog was safely taken off the tracks and moved to safety by a Good Samaritan. I can sleep somewhat peacefully now."

While the exact circumstances remain unverified, the comments have reassured many that the dog escaped unharmed thanks to the caution shown by the loco pilot and the efforts of bystanders.