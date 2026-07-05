A Rapido driver received a late-night booking from a 7-year-old boy who secretly wanted to go for tea. The driver, praised for his responsible actions, refused to take the unaccompanied child and cancelled the ride, prioritizing the boy's safety. This amusing and responsible exchange has since gone viral.

A late-night Rapido pickup resulted in an amusing conversation when the driver realised that he had a passenger who was not an adult, but a seven-year-old child with an unusual appetite. An intriguing development ensued. Social media users have been laughing at the now-viral video and applauding the rider for managing the situation appropriately rather than finishing the journey.

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The video begins with the Rapido rider calling the customer after reaching the pickup location near a Union Bank ATM. After arriving at the pickup spot next to a Union Bank ATM, the Rapido rider calls the client at the start of the film. Trying to find the passenger, the rider asks for a nearby landmark. But instead of explaining where he is, the boy says that two dogs are barking close by.

As the chat proceeds, the rider asks whether the passenger is new to the region. He is shocked when the youngster responds, "I am seven years old." The rider is shocked and questions right away why a seven-year-old made such a late-night Rapido trip reservation.

The child's answer leaves the rider speechless. "I just want to go drink tea," the boy says. After the rider asks where the parents are, the child responds coolly and says that they are sleeping and have no idea that he has reserved for the ride.

No matter how many times the youngster pleads him to hurry, the rider refuses to continue on this journey. Rather, he instructs the boy to wake up his parents and informs him that he would not take him up in this circumstance.

Even after calling him “stupid,” the rider keeps calm and reasons out why he can’t do so. He points out that the boy is only seven years old, cannot even explain his location properly and is trying to travel alone at nearly 1 am.

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The rider ultimately cancels the booking, saying he would not take responsibility for transporting an unaccompanied child without the knowledge of his parents.

Many people who watched the video expressed gratitude to the rider for prioritising the child's safety over finishing the trip. While numerous people found the exchange humorous, others believed the rider made the only appropriate option by refusing to pick up the youngster in the middle of the night.