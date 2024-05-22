Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Viral photo shows woman attending team meeting on laptop while shoe shopping, Internet reacts

    In Bengaluru, a viral image of a woman shopping for shoes while attending a virtual meeting highlights the city's intense work culture. Shared on May 22 by Karthik Bhaskara, this 'Peak Bengaluru' moment has sparked mixed reactions, with some finding humour and others criticizing the blurring of work-life boundaries and its impact on work ethics and well-being.

    Bengaluru: Viral photo shows woman attending team meeting on laptop while shoe shopping, Internet reacts vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 22, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Since the pandemic, 'Work From Home' policies have surged, bringing a mix of benefits and drawbacks. In Bengaluru, a city always pushing the envelope, this has led to some unique scenarios. A picture where a woman was seen surfing shoes in a store, while being in a team meeting on a laptop, has gone viral. This incident captures how, in Bengaluru, the boundaries between work and personal life have completely dissolved. Whether it's during bathroom breaks, lunchtimes, or shopping trips, work is now an inescapable part of daily life in this bustling city.

    Bengaluru is known for its intense hustle culture. It’s common to see people working on their laptops from just about anywhere, including theatres, streets, cafes, and restaurants. In a model 'Peak Bengaluru' moment, a woman was seen attending a team meeting on her laptop while shopping inside a shoe store.

    Karthik Bhaskara shared a picture of the woman selecting shoes with her laptop in hand, describing it as the ultimate 'Peak Bengaluru' moment. “Today in ⁦@peakbengaluru⁩, I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop,” he captioned.

    Shared on May 22 on X (formerly Twitter), the post has since garnered over 17,400 views, with the numbers still climbing. It has received numerous likes and reposts, with many users sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

    Reactions were predictably mixed. Some found humour in the situation, while others highlighted the negative impact of such blurred boundaries. One commenter lamented, “These are the kind of people who made companies rescind Work From Home policies. Such a sad state. It creates an impression that people in India have no work ethics.”

    Another joked, “Deciding which shoe to throw at the organizer of such useless meetings,” while a third remarked, “This shows exactly how toxic the workplace and the managers and founders must be.”

    Many echoed the sentiment that this was nothing to celebrate. “Lately, Bangalore is shining for all the wrong reasons,” one user remarked.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 3:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mysuru tragedy: Family of four dies in sleep due to suspected cylinder leak vkp

    Mysuru tragedy: Family of four dies in sleep due to suspected cylinder leak

    'No penalty until June 12 for delay in HSRP number plates installation': Karnataka government assures High Court vkp

    ‘No penalty until June 12 for delay in HSRP number plates installation’: Karnataka govt assures HC

    IPL 2024: Bengaluru fan offers free Pani Puri if RCB win finals and lift maiden IPL trophy vkp

    IPL 2024: Bengaluru fan offers free Pani Puri if RCB win finals and lift maiden IPL trophy

    Conspiracy inside Karnataka Congress for CM's chair: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai vkp

    ‘Conspiracy inside Karnataka Congress for CM’s chair’: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

    Karnataka: Several districts experience heavy downpour on Tuesday; IMD hints at rainfall dip for few days vkp

    Karnataka: Several districts experience heavy downpour on Tuesday; IMD hints at rainfall dip for few days

    Recent Stories

    iOS 18: Face with bags under eyes, fingerprint and other emojis coming to Apple iPhones gcw

    iOS 18: Face with bags under eyes, fingerprint and other emojis coming to Apple iPhones

    ECI demands formal notices from BJP, Congress chiefs to correct star campaigners' discourse AJR

    BREAKING: ECI demands formal notices from BJP, Congress chiefs to correct star campaigners' discourse

    Berries to Tomatoes: 7 summer foods that are great for fertility ATG EAI

    Berries to Tomatoes: 7 summer foods that are great for fertility

    Football Injured Neymar set to miss start of next Saudi Pro League season osf

    Injured Neymar set to miss start of next Saudi Pro League season

    Kerala: Leopard dies after getting trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; internal bleeding suspected anr

    Kerala: Leopard dies after getting trapped in wire fence in Palakkad; internal bleeding suspected

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon