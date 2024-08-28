Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Vijayanagar food street raided by food officials over hygiene complaints

    A late-night raid by Bengaluru's Food Department on Vijayanagar Food Street revealed unhygienic conditions among vendors. The raid, prompted by resident complaints, led to stern warnings for improved hygiene. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao scheduled an urgent meeting to address food safety concerns.

    Bengaluru Vijayanagar food street raided by food officials over hygiene complaints vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar food street faced a late-night raid by the Food Department following complaints about unhygienic conditions in the area. Local residents had raised concerns over several shops' cleanliness, prompting the authorities' immediate action.

    The raid, led by Food Department Commissioner Srinivas, targeted stalls selling popular street foods like gobi, fried rice, dosa, and noodles. The inspection was carried out after numerous recent complaints regarding the lack of proper hygiene practices among the vendors.

    Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

    During the raid, officials thoroughly checked the cleanliness of each establishment, ensuring that food safety standards were being met. Following the inspection, shopkeepers were sternly instructed to maintain higher levels of hygiene to ensure the safety of their customers.

    In response to ongoing concerns about food safety in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has scheduled an urgent meeting today with officials from the Food and Health Departments. The meeting, set to take place at 3 PM at Vikas Soudha, follows a series of recent raids that uncovered the sale of expired food items by several shopkeepers.

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

    For the past few days, joint inspections by the Food and Health Department officials have targeted establishments accused of not maintaining proper food standards. During these raids, officials discovered expired food products being sold, raising serious concerns about public health.

    The emergency meeting aims to address these issues and discuss stricter enforcement measures to ensure that food safety regulations are upheld. The Health Minister is expected to emphasize the importance of maintaining high standards in food handling and sales to protect consumers from potential health risks.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru court orders actor Darshan and gang to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to be shifted to different jails vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court orders Darshan's transfer to Ballari jail amid special treatment accusations; Read

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee vkp

    Rs 100 for 2-wheelers, Rs 200 for 4 wheelers! Bengaluru's SMVT Station under fire for bizarre parking fee

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case vkp

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

    BJP accuses land scam by Mallikarjun Kharge's family after MUDA scam surrounding CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    After MUDA scam, BJP alleges land scam by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family

    Recent Stories

    La Liga 2024-25: Debutant Dani Olmo's late winner helps Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1

    La Liga 2024-25: Debutant Dani Olmo's late winner helps Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1

    New sinkhole emerges near site of previous collapse on Kuala Lumpur's Jalan Masjid India (WATCH) AJR

    New sinkhole emerges near site of previous collapse on Kuala Lumpur's Jalan Masjid India (WATCH)

    Kerala initiates research and action plan on rising Amoebic infection cases anr

    Kerala initiates research and action plan on rising Amoebic infection cases

    Shraddha Kapoor to buy Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing apartment? Read details RKK

    Shraddha Kapoor to buy Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing apartment? Read details

    Pakistan based terrorist & Rameshwaram Cafe blast planner threatens largescale train derailments across India snt

    Pakistan-based terrorist & Rameshwaram Cafe blast planner threatens largescale train derailments across India

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon